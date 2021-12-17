ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

McLaren Port Huron to ease visitor restrictions starting Monday

By Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hg44V_0dPcpVl300

McLaren Port Huron hospital is easing visitor restrictions effective Monday, Dec. 20. Visiting hours will remain from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visiting guidelines include:

  • Visitors must be over age 18.
  • Visitors should remain with the patient in their room, unless asked otherwise by the clinical team.
  • All visitors will be screened when entering the hospital to verify they do not have signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
  • Visitors must wear a mask at all times and should remain with the patient, unless asked otherwise by the clinical team.
  • No visitors are allowed for patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, including in the Emergency Room.

Exceptions include:

  • Mental Health: Visiting hours are Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m.; one visitor per patient is allowed.

"In recognition of how important it is for patients and families to be together over the holidays, on Christmas Eve and Christmas (December 24 and 25), COVID patients can have one visitor at a time," the hospital said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor and assess visitation policies. For the most updated information, visit mclaren.org/phvisitors. The goal is to protect patients, their families and the McLaren Port Huron health care team."

The hospital announced visitor restrictions earlier this month due to rising COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, St. Clair County reported 29,221 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 592 deaths and 22,201 recoveries. There were 6,428 active cases Friday.

Contact Liz Shepard at (810) 989-6273 or lshepard@gannett.com.

