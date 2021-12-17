ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran nuclear talks adjourn, seen resuming before year's end

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbqv6_0dPcpUsK00

Talks aimed at salvaging Iran s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were adjourned Friday, following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran

China’s lead negotiator, Wan Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.” He said that “we haven’t firmed up a date yet.” Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat who chaired the talks, said that “we will resume soon.”

The current talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — opened on Nov. 29, after a gap of more than five months caused by the arrival of a new hard-line government in Iran. There was a short break last week as delegations returned home to consult with their governments.

The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

The accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the agreement.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear program again by enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement. Iran has also restricted monitors from the U.N. atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Diplomats from the three European nations have voiced frustration with Iran's stance during the current talks, saying earlier this week that they were "losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

They warned that “without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell.”

Still, there was one sign of progress on a related issue when Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access.

___

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

European Powers Warn Iran Nuclear Talks ‘Reaching End of the Road’

Three European powers, Germany, Britain, and France, along with Russia and China have been having an ongoing negotiation with Iran in Vienna. They all want Iran to remember its previous commitments regarding nuclear weapons and revive the deal made back in 2015. After a 5 month hiatus, the officials from...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US says Iran’s nuclear breakout time is ‘really short’ as latest Vienna talks adjourn

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. An unnamed source within the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the amount of time required for Iran to develop nuclear weapons if it chooses to do so is “really short,” adding that the situation was “alarming.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KEYT

Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

VIENNA (AP) — Talks aimed at salvaging Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have adjourned to allow Iran’s chief negotiator to return home for consultations. This comes after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. European diplomats said on Friday it was “a disappointing pause” and negotiators are “rapidly reaching the end of the road.” Participants said they aim to resume before the end of the year, though they haven’t yet firmed up a date. The talks in Vienna opened late last month after more than five months after the arrival of a new hard-line government in Iran. The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks.
WORLD
The US Sun

Warning Iran could ready nuclear weapon for attack in EIGHT WEEKS as expert says US was ‘minutes from war’ with Tehran

IRAN can ready the materials for a nuclear weapon in just eight weeks and Washington was just minutes away from a war with Tehran in 2019, an expert claims. The US and Iran held indirect talks earlier this week as they try to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - a framework designed to curb Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Iran Nuclear Deal#European Union#Jcpoa#U N#Iranian
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine military conducts drills with U.S. missiles near separatist region

KYIV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian military forces have conducted combat drills with U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles in a conflict area with separatists in eastern Ukraine as tensions run high with Russia, Ukrainian Dom television channel said on Wednesday. Ukraine, which seeks to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO),...
MILITARY
AFP

Iran announces anti-missile system for its tanks

Iran is to mount an anti-missile system on the turrets of T-72M tanks to protect them from attack, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. The report came during Iranian military exercises, and after the United States said it was preparing "alternatives" in case negotiations to revive a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme collapse in Vienna. "The system has been tested and will be installed on the tank turrets. It will be able to deflect all types of missiles by jamming their systems," Fars said, on the third day of land and sea military manoeuvres in three of the Islamic republic's southern provinces. The agency also reported Iran's Revolutionary Guards land forces chief, General Mohammad Pakpour, as saying the tanks' main gun has a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) range and precision night-time capabilities.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
dallassun.com

How realistic is an Israel-Iran war

The drums of war have been beating loudly if one were to take the recent headlines about Israel and Iran seriously. But Israel cannot act militarily against Iran without US support, and the US will never support such an action. A meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

395K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy