More than 1,000 students ages 19 to 65 were celebrated as West Texas A&M's latest graduates in two different ceremonies Saturday in Canyon. Students from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Education and Social Sciences and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities took part in the 10 a.m. ceremony. Students in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, College of Engineering and College of Nursing and Health Sciences took part in the 2 p.m. ceremony.

CANYON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO