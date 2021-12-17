ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card Info At Suffolk County Stores

By Nicole Valinote
 7 days ago
Police are searching for a man accused of using stolen credit card information at multiple Long Island stores. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man accused of using stolen credit card information at multiple Long Island stores.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, at about noon, a woman reported that an unknown person used her credit card information to make purchases at stores in Bohemia, Deer Park and Bay Shore, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The purchases totaled about $265, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

