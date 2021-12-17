ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dust and ash from states away coat vehicles a day after Midwest windstorm

Morganton News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDust storms and wildfires in Kansas and...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Morganton News Herald

2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

Two babies survived a tornado in Kentucky last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were sheltering in out of the ground and tossed it with them inside, their grandmother said. Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV that she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Babies found alive under bathtub amidst Kentucky tornado debris

Bodycam footage has captured the moment rescuers pulled two babies out of a bathtub overturned by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky earlier this month. Karen, 15 months, and Dallas, 3 months, were placed in the tub alongside a blanket, pillow and Bible by their grandmother, Clara Lutz, as the extreme weather hit the US state. Deputy Trent Arnold, from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office which discovered the infants, told 14 News that Ms Lutz’s actions “may have been what made the difference”. Reports suggest the children are safe and will recover without issue.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Two Earthquakes Hit Kentucky Only Hours Apart

Our relationship with Mother Nature has been unstable lately following an onslaught of natural disasters that plagued the United States the last few weeks. Kentucky previously endured devastation from the massive storm which struck the Midwest earlier this month. And now, the state detected two earthquakes within hours of each other early Thursday morning.
KENTUCKY STATE
kfdi.com

Evergy reports historic damage from Kansas windstorm

Evergy is reporting the largest outage in its history as a result of the powerful winds that swept through Kansas on Wednesday. The storm brought winds of 60 to 100 miles an hour, bringing down power lines and utility poles in many areas. Evergy senior vice president Chuck Caisley said...
KANSAS STATE
WOWT

Ash from Kansas wildfire rains down on Omaha-metro after windstorm

Kansas wildfires rolled through the state with the help of Wednesday's strong wind storm, spreading smoke and dust all the way up to Chicago. A strong storm on Wednesday night has caused significant damage after at least one tornado was confirmed to touch down in Pott. County. New documents filed...
KANSAS STATE
dtnpf.com

Windstorm and Severe Weather Blow Through Plains, Midwest

Only a few days after an already anomalous system went through Dec. 10-11, another incredibly strong and unusual storm system moved through the country. I already recapped the first storm here: https://www.dtnpf.com/…. Just a couple of days later, a trough of low pressure moved into the Western U.S. where...
ENVIRONMENT
jtv.tv

Consumers Energy Restoration Efforts Continue After Severe Windstorm Across State

Fallen tree causing property damage and downed lines. Consumers Energy photo. (December 16, 2021 4:54 PM) Amid challenging weather conditions, Consumers Energy began bringing power back for customers Thursday after an overnight storm featuring 65 to 75-mile-per-hour winds caused damage across the state and impacted over 181,000 total Consumers Energy customers. Crews have been able to restore power to 27,000 customers, and as high winds begin to subside this evening, over 350 crews will continue to work through the night on restoration efforts.
ENVIRONMENT
enr.com

Unusually Warm December Windstorm Wallops Midwest Infrastructure

The Midwest received another dose of dangerous weather on Dec. 15 as a fast-moving windstorm left a swath of damaged buildings and power outages from New Mexico to the Great Lakes. Only a handful of construction projects suspended work due the storm, according to published reports, even as wind gusts...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Dust storms and tornadoes hit the US Midwest

Just days after record breaking tornadoes ripped through four states, more severe weather has hit parts of the US. Strong winds caused dust storms and even tornadoes in some areas. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads as visibility dropped to zero and wind gusts reached up to 100...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Rescuers Searching for Victims after LA Flood Sweeps Away 3 Vehicles

On Tuesday, rescue workers in Los Angeles say they were frantically searching for the drivers of three vehicles that were swept away by floodwaters resulting from Monday night's storm. Among the incidents was one that occurred at about 5:39 a.m. when a white sedan was involved in a rollover crash...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

