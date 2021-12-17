Dust and ash from states away coat vehicles a day after Midwest windstorm

Bodycam footage has captured the moment rescuers pulled two babies out of a bathtub overturned by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky earlier this month. Karen, 15 months, and Dallas, 3 months, were placed in the tub alongside a blanket, pillow and Bible by their grandmother, Clara Lutz, as the extreme weather hit the US state. Deputy Trent Arnold, from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office which discovered the infants, told 14 News that Ms Lutz’s actions “may have been what made the difference”. Reports suggest the children are safe and will recover without issue.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO