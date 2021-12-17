RingCentral Video Review

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 3. In the past two years, Fast IPS (FIPS) panels have taken over the premium gaming monitor segment, becoming the de facto choice in upscale releases like ViewSonic's $999.99 Elite XG320U. It's billed as a top-of-the-line 4K gaming panel for consoles thanks to the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports, but our time with the 32-inch, feature-filled Elite XG320U was as transcendent as it was frustrating, with superb color-testing results, but low standard brightness levels that left us running the monitor in HDR mode while gaming and watching content. If you prefer consuming your games or movies in HDR (whether from a gaming console or your desktop PC), you'll find the XG320U one of the best 4K gaming monitors in its price range. If HDR isn't in your plan, though, go with a better-rounded option, such as the $799 Gigabyte Aorus FI32Q, instead.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO