Newswise — Zoonotic diseases—caused by germs that spread between animals and people—are common. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three of every four new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals—for example, scientists believe the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, originated in bats, as did the coronaviruses behind MERS and SARS. Having the capability to rapidly detect and understand emerging pathogens is critical to developing new vaccines and other countermeasures.

WILDLIFE ・ 8 DAYS AGO