ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Santa comes to the island

By Editorials
Block Island Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta and Mrs. Claus made their annual trip from the North Pole...

www.blockislandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Santa Claus is coming to help the food bank

Santa Claus is coming to a neighborhood near you as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department kicks off its annual mobile food drive Friday afternoon. Santa's old fire truck sleigh will hit the town Friday to help the Coeur d'Alene Firefighters collect food and cash donations for the local food bank.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Your News Local

SANTA’S COMING TO TOWN..ONBOARD TROLLEY NO.85!

Wabash, Ind. – Visit Wabash County is excited to announce that Santa Claus is coming. to town…onboard Trolley No.85! To spread Christmas cheer around Wabash, Santa will. be cruising through town on Sunday, December 19 th from 4pm to 6pm. Santa will be. stopping at the North and...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Grand Island Independent

Santa Claus is coming to your library

He’s back! We’re so excited to announce the return of in-person Santa events Sunday and Monday, Dec. 19 and 20, here at the Grand Island Public Library, kicking off two weeks of fun winter programs for kids and teens. Space is limited for both Santa programs, so registration...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mrs Claus#The North Pole#Santa
holtvilletribune.com

Letters to Santa Come through Calexico

CALEXICO — Dool Avenue was abuzz with cars filled with families eager to deliver their letters to Santa Claus in the parking lot of the Jose B. Rodriquez Community Center Complex, which was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 9. The elusive Southern California rain touched down...
CALEXICO, CA
brproud.com

Santa Claus is coming to town; Track Santa here with NORAD

DENVER (KDVR) — He’s made his list and he’s checked it twice. And by now, he knows who’s been naughty and nice!. Even during a global pandemic, Santa Claus is coming to town. He has already started his journey around the world from the North Pole.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
vicksburgnews.com

Santa is coming to Magnolia Jewelers for 3 special nights

He’s made a list and checked it twice, now Santa is coming to Magnolia Jewelers for 3 special nights. Dec. 11, 18 and 23, Santa will be at Magnolia Jewelers offering a chance for you or your loved ones to have a picture taken with him. The event will...
MAGNOLIA, MS
Block Island Times

Christmas on an island

Block Island’s 2021 Christmas season brings people together, allows islanders to practice traditions old and new, and brings decorations to brighten the island. Islanders and tourists celebrate this year’s holiday season by honoring their favorite holiday traditions and activities. Austin Morin, creator of Queer Block Island, a year-round resident shared his favorite island holiday treats. “I really love the high school competition for the best.
CELEBRATIONS
kingwood.com

Santa is coming to Kingwood this Saturday 12/11/21!

Santa is coming to Kingwood this Saturday 12/11/21!. Our favorite man in the red suit will be in Kingwood this Saturday 12/11/21 from 1pm to 4pm at Kings Harbor!. Visit with Santa, get your face painted, shop a local vendor market, and enjoy complimentary treats from Sharkys, Chimichurris and Zammitis!
POLITICS
fairoaksranchtx.org

Santa's Sleigh is coming to Fair Oaks Ranch!

Santa's sleigh will begin flying through neighborhoods with a police escort starting at 5:30pm on December 16th, 17th, 20th and 21st. Please see the flier for locations each day. For more information regarding this event. please contact Lt. John Ojeda at jojeda@fairoaksranchtx.org or Officer Amanda Hinojosa at ahinojosa@fairoaksranchtx.org.
Santa Monica Mirror

Islands Closes in Marina, Schwartz’s Opening on Pico, Prime Pizza Coming to Santa Monica

In the Pico-Robertson District, Schwartz Bakery fans can look forward to another location on Pico Boulevard according to Toddrickallen.com. Schwartz’s is opening a third location in the area, just down the street from their restaurant at 8856 W Pico Boulevard. This would increase the kosher deli’s number of restaurants to five with the new addition opening at 8820 W. Pico Boulevard. Schwartz’s was the first kosher deli in Los Angeles and was established in 1954.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Block Island Times

A small slice of Block Island life

On Friday, December 17, I arrived at the ferry dock early... 2:45 for the 4 o’clock boat to Point Judith. It was a beautiful day – more like mid-May that mid-December. A guy named Joe (I think he was new) was manning the check-in booth. Joe gave me...
PHIL MURPHY
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Santa coming to Scottsdale, West Lawn

The Jolly Old Elf continues to sweep across the Southwest Side. Last weekend, he brought Christmas cheer to boys and girls in Clearing and Garfield Ridge. Santa Claus will ride a vintage fire engine through the streets of Scottsdale from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Parents and grandparents are advised to keep their eyes and ears open and have cameras at the ready. The Man in Red’s visit to the community is hosted by the Scottsdale Neighborhood Watch. Santa also will roll up and down the streets of West Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, in a visit sponsored by the West Lawn Neighborhood Watch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WETM 18 News

Santa Clause is coming to Town in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Horseheads Fire Department will be escorting Santa Clause on Dec. 19-22. During Santa’s tour throughout the village, the firefighters and Santa’s Elf’s will be placing pre-packaged goody bags on residents’ driveways. Santa will be making his trips each night around 5:30 p.m. and ending around 7 p.m. Santa will be […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
CBS Miami

NORAD Is Tracking Santa’s Flight 🎅

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBSMiami) – The Christmas countdown is officially underway which means The North American Aerospace Defense Command is already tracking Santa’s yuletide journey. The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes games, movie theater, holiday music, web store, and more. The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese. There is also a NORAD Tracks Santa app so parents and kids can watch Santa’s journey on their smartphones and tablets. NORAD’s “Santa Cams” stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations. Trackers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy