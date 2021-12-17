Santa comes to the island

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBSMiami) – The Christmas countdown is officially underway which means The North American Aerospace Defense Command is already tracking Santa’s yuletide journey.
The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes games, movie theater, holiday music, web store, and more. The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.
There is also a NORAD Tracks Santa app so parents and kids can watch Santa’s journey on their smartphones and tablets.
NORAD’s “Santa Cams” stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations. Trackers...
