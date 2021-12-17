Santa comes to the island

The Jolly Old Elf continues to sweep across the Southwest Side. Last weekend, he brought Christmas cheer to boys and girls in Clearing and Garfield Ridge. Santa Claus will ride a vintage fire engine through the streets of Scottsdale from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Parents and grandparents are advised to keep their eyes and ears open and have cameras at the ready. The Man in Red’s visit to the community is hosted by the Scottsdale Neighborhood Watch. Santa also will roll up and down the streets of West Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, in a visit sponsored by the West Lawn Neighborhood Watch.

