Public Safety

Millions sign petition asking for reduced sentence for truck driver in I-70 crash

By Evan Kruegel
 7 days ago

More than 400,000 people have signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver found guilty of a fiery 2019 crash that killed four people.

Brother of Louisiana teens killed in fatal crash speaks out

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A fatal accident over the weekend left four people dead including three siblings. Louisiana state police say three siblings were killed by a wrong way driver in a head-on collision on I-49 on their way home from a basketball game in Monroe. “We’re all brand new to this and […]
Missing Person Update: Aaliyah Coleman has been located safe

UPDATE: Aaliyah Coleman has been located safely, per an update from the Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office need assistance locating a runaway juvenile. Aaliyah Coleman, 17, left her residence in Monroe on Monday, November 8, 2021. She was last seen that evening in Rayville. She is […]
Only A Handful Of People Attended March For Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Held In Denver, To Call For Reduction In 110-Year Sentence

(CBS4) – About eight people turned out for a march at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. He’s the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos lost the brakes on his commercial vehicle as he descended from the mountains. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) The crash killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, and last week he...
Growing outrage over truck driver’s 110-year sentence in deadly collision

Truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a 2019 crash that left four people dead. A Colorado law requires terms for certain crimes to be served back to back. Aguilera-Mederos says his brakes failed, but prosecutors say he should have diverted to runaway truck ramps. An online petition signed by millions is putting pressure on Gov. Polis to reduce the sentence. Dec. 23, 2021.
Fury over 110-year sentence for US driver whose brakes failed

More than 4.5 million people including Kim Kardashian have called for a US truck driver's 110-year prison sentence to be reduced over a 2019 crash in which his brakes failed and he plowed into traffic, killing four people. Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty by a jury on 27 counts including multiple vehicular homicides, and last week a judge handed down a 110-year sentence, which he said was the mandatory minimum under Colorado law.
Viral TikToks show truckers ‘boycotting Colorado’ after 110-year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident

Truck drivers are allegedly protesting a fellow trucker’s 110-year prison sentence for causing an accident that killed four people. Videos posted on social media, reportedly show lines of trucks whose drivers refuse to drive through the state of Colorado, where Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted. Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October and sentenced this week after he had lost control of a semi-truck that lost braking function going downhill on Interstate 70 in April 2019, CBS4 Denver reported.The crash damaged 28 vehicles, some of which were destroyed. Four people died: Doyle Harrison, 61, from Hudson, Colorado; William Bailey, 67,...
Lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos appeals for clemency as petition hits 4.5 million signatures

The lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has vowed to appeal for clemency from Colorado Governor Jared Polis, as a petition for his release hit 4.5 million signatures and counting.Attorney James Colgan told KDVR that an application for clemency commutation for the jailed 26-year-old is “in the works”.“Part of the application process requires the findings and evaluations by the Department of Corrections be sent to the governor,” he said.“That isn’t the case with Mr. Mederos. He hasn’t been in the system very long.”Mr Colgan did not provide details on when he expects to file the application.Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to...
Public Safety
Widow Of One Of The Victims In Fiery I-70 Crash Says She’ll Speak At Sentencing Hearing Of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

UPDATE: Judge Sentences Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To 110 Years In Prison For Deadly Accident (CBS4) – The widow of one of the victims of a 2019 crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall says she’ll speak at Monday’s sentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. That’s the truck driver who caused the crash after his truck lost its brakes and was found guilty. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October on more than 20 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide. He faces the possibility of dozens of years in prison. Aguilera-Mederos maintains there was little he could do after losing brakes coming...
Truck driver gets 110 years for Colorado crash that killed four

A truck driver who killed four people when he crashed his 18-wheeler into dozens of vehicles on a Colorado highway was sentenced to 110 consecutive years in prison — as he tearfully insisted that he’s “not a murderer.”. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old immigrant from Cuba, had barreled...
