Pa. counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity

( STACKER ) – The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected . But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 802,585 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 50.4 million COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University .

Currently, 61.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 15, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Jefferson County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 477 (207 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (19,205 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#49. Crawford County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (78.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 681 (576 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (38,007 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#48. Elk County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 52.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 445 (133 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (15,595 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#47. Columbia County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.4% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 713 (463 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (36,490 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#46. Beaver County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 596 (977 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (74,793 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#45. Bucks County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 281 (1,767 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (401,527 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#44. McKean County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 423 (172 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (15,148 fully vaccinated)

— 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#43. Potter County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 660 (109 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (5,244 fully vaccinated)

— 46.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#42. Indiana County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 478 (402 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (35,034 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#41. Chester County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 292 (1,533 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (313,532 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#40. Clarion County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 585 (225 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (15,482 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#39. Venango County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 687 (348 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (20,728 fully vaccinated)

— 31.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#38. Union County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 387 (174 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (23,383 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#37. Lycoming County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 642 (727 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (52,018 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#36. Cambria County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 557 (725 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (66,182 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#35. Wayne County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.4% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 321 (165 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (28,415 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#34. Erie County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 554 (1,495 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (144,851 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#33. Washington County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 543 (1,124 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (114,369 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#32. Bedford County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 553 (265 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (16,990 fully vaccinated)

— 40.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#31. Westmoreland County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 478 (1,668 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (180,557 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#30. Montgomery County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 279 (2,319 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (522,306 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#29. Philadelphia County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 175 (2,775 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (954,863 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#28. Blair County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 544 (663 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (56,860 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#27. Monroe County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 419 (714 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (91,937 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#26. Allegheny County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 388 (4,718 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (728,108 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#25. Delaware County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 224 (1,267 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (374,061 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#24. Lehigh County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 499 (1,843 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (233,108 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#23. Mifflin County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 616 (284 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (20,726 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#22. Bradford County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 637 (384 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (23,519 fully vaccinated)

— 34.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#21. York County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 523 (2,347 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (234,470 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#20. Greene County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 444 (161 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (16,072 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#19. Berks County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 554 (2,334 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (219,098 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#18. Lancaster County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 442 (2,410 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (285,711 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#17. Clearfield County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 502 (398 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (36,195 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#16. Fulton County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 716 (104 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (4,755 fully vaccinated)

— 44.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#15. Montour County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 439 (80 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (13,188 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#14. Fayette County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 457 (591 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (67,000 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#13. Franklin County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 493 (765 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (68,611 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#12. Cumberland County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 359 (909 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (147,923 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#11. Schuylkill County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 675 (954 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (75,322 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#10. Dauphin County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 326 (907 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (152,340 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#9. Lebanon County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 498 (706 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (69,332 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#8. Luzerne County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 484 (1,537 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (181,579 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#7. Butler County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 503 (944 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (109,810 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#6. Centre County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 404 (656 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (88,126 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#5. Northampton County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 572 (1,747 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (175,162 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#4. Lackawanna County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 336 (704 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (132,830 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#3. Adams County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 421 (434 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (50,303 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#2. Lawrence County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 505 (432 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (41,666 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#1. Armstrong County, PA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 674 (436 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (35,118 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

