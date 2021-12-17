Infant bath seat recalled due to drowning hazard

CHICAGO — Karmas Far infant bath seats have been recalled due to a drowning hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said the bath seat fails to meet the federal safety standards for bath seats, including the stability and leg openings. Officials said the seat can tip over while in use.

Consumers are being told to stop using the product immediately and contact Karmas Far to receive a label to return the product and get a refund.

No injuries have been reported.

The chairs were sold at Walmart, Amazon, Ebay, Wish and Bosonshop as a 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 booster seat for eating, bathing and sitting up.

For more information about the recall visit the U.S. CPSC website .

