(Sacramento, CA) — A new study says the number of people moving to California has dropped significantly since the pandemic began, and the number of people moving away is on the rise. There was an almost 40 percent decrease in those moving to the state in September of this year compared to March 2020, according to the California Police Lab study. Meanwhile, the study found a 12-percent increase in people moving out of state. A co-author of the study said he was surprised it was a “statewide phenomenon.” California will be losing a congressional seat for the first time in history. And the Gavin Newsom recall failed?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO