From grocery lists to guest lists to shopping lists, all kinds of to-do lists fill our days between Thanksgiving through Christmas. All these lists are not bad in and of themselves, but they all involve doing. I would like to suggest a list for the season that involves a stationary activity: reading. My family loves to add to our Christmas book list each year. In fact, the books my daughters and I read at Christmas are not only our favorites of the year, but they fuel our anticipatory excitement about the season.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO