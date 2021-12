Menlo Park resident Stephanie Lucianovic is currently celebrating the release of two new books for children, just in time for the holiday season. A longtime picky eater turned food writer, then children's book author, two of Lucianovic's books were recently published: "Hello, Star," a picture book about a child's passion for a dying faraway star, was released on Oct. 19, and "The League of Picky Eaters," a children's novel set in a fictional land ruled by foodies, came out on Nov. 2.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO