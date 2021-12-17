ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Dickey’s Deep Thoughts: Breaking down the WARM start to December

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago

Through the first 2 weeks of December 2021, it has been awfully warm here in SWFL.

Highs have been above average in Fort Myers for 15 of the first 16 days of the month — with all 15 of those days featuring highs in the 80s. An average December in Fort Myers only has 11 days with highs in the 80s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWi7e_0dPccVIK00

In fact, if the month ended today, December 2021 would tie December 2015 for the highest average monthly temperature on record.

However — we still have half of the month left to go, and all indications are we’ll get at least *some* relief from this unseasonably warmth as we head toward Christmas. Meteorologist Jim Dickey has more on what the rest of December will look like temperature-wise in this latest ‘Deep Thoughts.’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Thoughts#Breaking Down#Temperature#Meteorologist#Swfl
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy