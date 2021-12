Two years ago, the Dallas Mavericks had the greatest offensive season in NBA history. They scored 115.9 points per 100 possessions, a seemingly unfathomable number at the time, but one that seven teams topped last season. One of them was the Utah Jazz, who are the only team to do so in 2021-22. They are scoring 116.8 points per 100 possessions when no other team is even putting up 113 this season.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO