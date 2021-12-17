Dust and ash from states away coat vehicles a day after Midwest windstorm

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 4:00 a.m. Friday to 12:00 p.m. on Monday above 1,500 feet for central Douglas County and nearby areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said periods of moderate to heavy snow is expected above 1,500 feet on Friday. New snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast between 1,500 and 2,500 feet from Friday through Saturday morning. 6 to 18 inches is likely above 2,500 feet during that same time period. Additional heavy snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Monday morning with up to 12 inches between the 1,500 to 2,000 feet elevation, to as much as 2 to 3 feet at higher elevations. Winds could bust between 20 and 40 miles per hour at exposed higher elevation locations.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO