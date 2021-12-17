ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dust and ash from states away coat vehicles a day after Midwest windstorm

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDust storms and wildfires in Kansas and...

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS FROM FRIDAY TO MONDAY

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 4:00 a.m. Friday to 12:00 p.m. on Monday above 1,500 feet for central Douglas County and nearby areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said periods of moderate to heavy snow is expected above 1,500 feet on Friday. New snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast between 1,500 and 2,500 feet from Friday through Saturday morning. 6 to 18 inches is likely above 2,500 feet during that same time period. Additional heavy snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Monday morning with up to 12 inches between the 1,500 to 2,000 feet elevation, to as much as 2 to 3 feet at higher elevations. Winds could bust between 20 and 40 miles per hour at exposed higher elevation locations.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Babies found alive under bathtub amidst Kentucky tornado debris

Bodycam footage has captured the moment rescuers pulled two babies out of a bathtub overturned by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky earlier this month. Karen, 15 months, and Dallas, 3 months, were placed in the tub alongside a blanket, pillow and Bible by their grandmother, Clara Lutz, as the extreme weather hit the US state. Deputy Trent Arnold, from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office which discovered the infants, told 14 News that Ms Lutz’s actions “may have been what made the difference”. Reports suggest the children are safe and will recover without issue.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Kansas State
Outsider.com

Two Earthquakes Hit Kentucky Only Hours Apart

Our relationship with Mother Nature has been unstable lately following an onslaught of natural disasters that plagued the United States the last few weeks. Kentucky previously endured devastation from the massive storm which struck the Midwest earlier this month. And now, the state detected two earthquakes within hours of each other early Thursday morning.
KENTUCKY STATE
Myhighplains.com

Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday, closing highways in western Kansas, spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa and raising concerns about fires because of unusually high temperatures. The strong winds whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero...
AMARILLO, TX
WOWT

Kansas wildfires and strong winds carry smoke, dust across Midwest

Rare December warmth and a powerful storm system combined to produce a severe weather outbreak across the Plains and Midwest. Dr. Angela Hewlett with Nebraska Medicine talked about crisis care during a news conference Thursday on COVID-19 and hospital capacity across the state. Southwestern Iowa communities devastated during storm cleanup.
KANSAS STATE
dtnpf.com

Windstorm and Severe Weather Blow Through Plains, Midwest

Only a few days after an already anomalous system went through Dec. 10-11, another incredibly strong and unusual storm system moved through the country. I already recapped the first storm here: https://www.dtnpf.com/…. Just a couple of days later, a trough of low pressure moved into the Western U.S. where...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Ash from Kansas wildfire rains down on Omaha-metro after windstorm

Kansas wildfires rolled through the state with the help of Wednesday's strong wind storm, spreading smoke and dust all the way up to Chicago. A strong storm on Wednesday night has caused significant damage after at least one tornado was confirmed to touch down in Pott. County. New documents filed...
KANSAS STATE
BBC

Dust storms and tornadoes hit the US Midwest

Just days after record breaking tornadoes ripped through four states, more severe weather has hit parts of the US. Strong winds caused dust storms and even tornadoes in some areas. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads as visibility dropped to zero and wind gusts reached up to 100...
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

Volunteers from Carolinas head to Midwest for recovery efforts after deadly tornadoes

CHARLOTTE — Recovery efforts are underway as volunteers work to find survivors and clean up areas in the Midwest that were hit by tornadoes over the weekend. At least eight people at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky were killed in the storms over the weekend. They were among dozens of fatalities across several Kentucky counties. The state was the worst-hit by far in the unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.
CHARLOTTE, NC
constructforstl.org

Unusually Warm December Windstorm Wallops Midwest Infrastructure

From ENR: The Midwest received another dose of dangerous weather on Dec. 15 as a fast-moving windstorm left a swath of damaged buildings and power outages from New Mexico to the Great Lakes. Only a handful of construction projects suspended work due the storm, according to published reports, even as...
ENVIRONMENT
Lake Geneva Regional News

Has tornado alley shifted to the east?

AccuWeather Lead U.S. Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok says the traditional tornado alley, stretching from Texas to Nebraska, hasn’t gone away, and a new risk area has also formed farther east.
ENVIRONMENT

