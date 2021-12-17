Scattered showers continue this AM – Mild afternoon ahead – Rain and storms return Saturday

Chances for snow and freezing rain, with perhaps a mix of rain at times, will increase tonight, mostly across our northern counties. A strong cold front will sweep through our area overnight, switching the winds out of the northwest and ending precipitation chances by tomorrow morning. The cold front will usher in arctic air as high temperatures will be set early tomorrow morning and fall through the day, and there will again be a chance for accumulating snow late tomorrow and into Christmas Day. Temperatures look to fall well below average behind the cold front, with very cold weather expected this holiday weekend and then through the rest of December. There will also be a chance for accumulating snow on Sunday and Tuesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO