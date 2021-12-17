ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered showers continue this AM – Mild afternoon ahead – Rain and storms return Saturday

By Alex Williams
wjhl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Friday morning everyone! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast. Today: Scattered showers possible through the morning, isolated showers possible through the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65. Wind S 5-10 mph. Rain chance 60%. Tonight: A...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Winter Is Coming

Chances for snow and freezing rain, with perhaps a mix of rain at times, will increase tonight, mostly across our northern counties. A strong cold front will sweep through our area overnight, switching the winds out of the northwest and ending precipitation chances by tomorrow morning. The cold front will usher in arctic air as high temperatures will be set early tomorrow morning and fall through the day, and there will again be a chance for accumulating snow late tomorrow and into Christmas Day. Temperatures look to fall well below average behind the cold front, with very cold weather expected this holiday weekend and then through the rest of December. There will also be a chance for accumulating snow on Sunday and Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wind#Good Friday#Storm Team
KOMO News

Christmas weekend snow could bring 1-4 inches in metro before temperature drop

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain Will Impact Travel On Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas Eve! As Santa is rolling closer to southern New England, he’ll see a wintry scene. Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice. (WBZ-TV) TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas Eve Eve to you all. Today, we topped out at 73 in EP, so we didn't break any records today. Tomorrow, we are much more likely to reach record warm temps. I'm forecasting a high of 76 which would break the record of 73 set back in 1969, and is also 20 degrees above where we should be at this time of year. As you see by the title, we are now under an ABC-7 First Alert, and the reason why is the wind.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

Scattered rain showers on our Christmas Eve

We'll have some scattered rain showers on our Christmas Eve with highs in the low 40s. Christmas Day will be cloudy with a high of 36. It will be a dry game at Lambeau Field. Snow will develop later Sunday. This is our best chance for accumulating show, however it's too early to know how much snow will fall.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Dry tonight and Friday with rain moving in for the holiday weekend

Tonight we stay dry as clouds increase ahead of our next system still well out towards the west. The extra clouds and southwest winds will help keep most of us up above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. Higher elevations and sheltered valleys will be closer to the freezing mark as cold air once again settles in for the night.
ENVIRONMENT
Weatherford Democrat

A WHITE-HOT CHRISTMAS: Weather Service predicting 80-degree temps

The highest Christmas Day temperature in North Central Texas recently was 80 degrees in 2016. That record is likely to fall Saturday. “Across the region there’s going to be a high potential to break it for Christmas,” Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said early this past week.
ENVIRONMENT
abc12.com

Scattered Rain Through Christmas

Christmas Eve will be a damp one for many. Expect temperatures to climb all the way into the middle to upper 40s by the evening! Winds will be out of the south around 10-15mph dragging in this warmer air. Scattered showers will move in during the afternoon and last into the overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Mild Christmas Eve

Conditions will warm quickly this morning with low 50’s midday, near 60 this afternoon. Enjoy a breezy and mild day ahead in the Tri-Cities, with some gusty conditions in the mountains with winds 20 to 40 mph. Warm Christmas Day. We will celebrate Christmas with very mild conditions as...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 50s, Rain On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures are ahead. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with scattered showers throughout the day. Milder Christmas Eve morning @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ebOLzw4lQy — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 24, 2021 Rain develops and then wraps up by Christmas morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most of the week with scattered rain chances.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy