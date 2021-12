The winter holidays are here and that means many will be decorating their homes inside and out. Hanging up decorations is fun, but keep in mind holiday decorations can increase your risk for a home fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), candles start more than one-third of home decoration fires. Before heading out of the house or going to bed, blow out all lit candles and turn off all light strings and decorations.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO