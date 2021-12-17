ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Delaware judge denies Fox News bid to end Dominion Voting defamation suit

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281rXl_0dPcaxk800

A Delaware judge has put an end to Fox News ’ hopes of a quick end to the $1.6bn defamation suit Dominion Voting Systems brought against the network for spreading conspiracy theories about the company’s role in the 2020 election.

In a ruling released on Thursday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis found that the voting machine manufacturer’s allegations that the network had defamed it by allowing hosts and guests to tell lies about the company’s products were sufficient to let the case go to trial.

“At this stage, it is reasonably conceivable that Dominion has a claim for defamation per se,” Judge Davis said in his ruling. “Accordingly, Fox’s Motion should be denied.”

The lawsuit, which the voting machine maker filed in March, alleges that Fox tried to inflate its viewership by promoting lies told by such guests as Trump legal team members Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, both of whom have falsely claimed that Dominion’s machines were engineered to steal elections at the behest of deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

The company’s suit against Fox singled out such hosts as Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo as spreaders of the conspiracy theories. Dominion has sued Mr Giuliani and Ms Powell for similar amounts in separate lawsuits, and is also pursuing legal action against MyPillow founder and pitchman Mike Lindell on similar grounds.

In a statement to Reuters, a Fox spokesperson said the lawsuit was “baseless” and vowed that the network would defend itself going forward.

“As we have maintained, FOX News, along with every single news organization across the country, vigorously covered the breaking news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear-cut analysis,” the Fox spokesperson said.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit alleging network pushed Donald Trump's claim that voting company rigged election

A Delaware judge has rejected Fox News' motion to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion that alleges the network pushed Donald Trump's conspiracy theory about the voting company rigging the 2020 presidential election. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said that the Denver-based voting machine company had shown...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Ali Alexander Files Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Committee Alleging ‘Payback’

Late on Friday night, Jan 6 “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander filed a lawsuit attempting to stop the telephone carrier Verizon Wireless from turning over his phone records to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. The 25-page filing entered into the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. lists defendants including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Jan. 6 House select committee, and Verizon Wireless—while seeking an injunction on Alexander’s phone records. “The data sought is not pertinent to the investigation and sweeps up privileged communications between Alexander and clergy, Alexander and people he spiritually counsels, and Alexander and his respective attorneys,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Alexander reasonably fears this is payback for his beliefs and lawful campaign activity that is being lumped in with illegal acts; and before a body that is not permitted to do either such thing.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iola Register

Judge says voting machine company can sue Fox News for defamation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge Thursday rejected a motion by Fox News to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems over claims about the 2020 presidential election. In the 52-page ruling Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Rolling Stone

Fox News’ Legal Woes Worsen as Judge Allows Dominion Election Lies Lawsuit to Proceed

A lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News over its coverage of the 2020 election can proceed, a Delaware state judge ruled on Thursday. Judge Eric Davis noted in his 52-page opinion that Dominion’s complaint “supports the reasonable inference that Fox either (i) knew its statements about Dominion’s role in election fraud were false or (ii) had a high degree of awareness that the statements were false.” Dominion is alleging that Fox News hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Sean Hannity gave Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani a platform to lie about the voting process. While...
DELAWARE STATE
Law & Crime

‘The Court Can Infer That Fox Intended to Avoid the Truth’: Judge Refuses to Dismiss Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News Over 2020 Election Coverage

A Delaware state judge on Thursday refused to dismiss a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems and its various corporate incarnations against FOX News Media surrounding the latter’s coverage of the 2020 election. The lawsuit famously seeks $1.6 billion in damages. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis rationed that...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Lou Dobbs
Person
Mike Lindell
Colorado Springs Independent

Dominion executive files defamation suit against Clay Clark

Eric Coomer, the former Dominion Voting Systems executive at the heart of false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, has filed a new defamation lawsuit against Clay Clark, an Oklahoma-based entrepreneur. Clark is the host of the ThriveTime Show, a business podcast, and organizer of the ReAwaken America...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Lawsuits#Fox News#Dominion Voting Systems#Delaware Superior Court#Trump#Venezuelan#Reuters
Business Insider

Dominion and Smartmatic are seeking texts and emails from the Murdochs to see if they shared the pro-Trump voting machine conspiracy theories Fox News aired

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch's internal communications may get roped into the Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits. The father-son duo would normally be far removed from day-to-day news coverage decisions. While there's little legal precedent for the move, the request could fall under relevant evidence. A potential major development in the Dominion...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

‘You Are a Loose End … That Needs to Tidy Up.’ Kanye West Associate Accused of Pressuring Election Worker to Confess to Voter Fraud

Ex-R. Kelly publicist and current Kanye West associate Trevian Kutti reportedly pressured a 62-year-old Georgia election worker to confess to voter fraud allegations weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to Reuters. Kutti allegedly visited the home of Ruby Freeman on Jan. 4, 2021 and offered the woman help in the wake of death threats she said was receiving after being targeted by both Trump and a far-right website trumpeting allegations that Freeman and her daughter used suitcases of fake Biden ballots to help secure his victory. Those ballots were proven to be legit. The pair went on to sue The Gateway...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Week

looked for 2020 vote fraud in 6 states, found 475 possible cases, many involving Trump voters

A team of Associated Press reporters spent months reviewing every possible voter fraud case in six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump, and they found "fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election," AP reports. The disputed ballots identified in more than 300 local election offices amounted to just 0.15 percent of President Biden's margin of victory in the six states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

394K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy