Creamfields North Unveils Phase 1 Lineup for 2022

Are you ready for the most poppin’ intergalactic party of the year?! Listen to our playlist ahead of the Countdown NYE invasion!. Since its emergence in 2014, Countdown NYE has become one of Insomniac’s staple festivals to occur every year in Southern California to celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of the new in style. Past editions have brought forth some of the best artists in the scene to the stage and for 2021 the aliens announced they’re landing in two new locations in the US, Orlando Invasion and Abduction 2021 New Year’s Invasion in Seattle, as well.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO