Tesla's 'Full Delf-Driving' Autopilot feature is finally in the news for a happy reason, as it helped Yiran and Keating Sherry of Philadelphia deliver their second child. In the Tesla. On the way to the hospital. While we are trying to wrap our heads around the event that sounds like it came from the screenwriters of a Christmas comedy, the couple disclosed what happened on that faithful September 9 day. Apparently, Yiran Keating's contractions began during the night, but she still thought they will take some time to work their way to the point she had to go to the hospital to deliver. As one can easily guess, the baby had other intentions, and the family was forced to get into their Tesla and head for the hospital together with their 3-year old son Rafa.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO