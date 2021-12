Just yesterday I got a very exciting package in the mail–one that I’ve been waiting by the window for ever since I clicked purchase. It was the Christmas stockings I ordered for Rocky, Gus, and I!! I ripped the packaging open like a bear and couldn’t wait to hang them up. I of course quickly realized that I did not have any adhesives or hooks that would allow me to do so which is the worst feeling when you are so excited to start hanging holiday decor. Instead of hanging them up right away like a little kid, I had to run to the store and get the proper materials for such a task. This got me thinking. What are the best ways to hang decor without making holes or ruining furniture? A few weeks ago I bought some indoor lights and I did the childish thing which was nail holes in the walls that future Ryann will need to come to terms with. Surely there’s a better way! Well, folks there is. So if you are also looking for the best non damaging ways to hang decor, this is the post for you. Let’s get to it.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 15 DAYS AGO