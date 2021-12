I love watching and thinking about basketball. I love discussing basketball, but I’m getting sick of Celtics fans flipping out after every loss. I was thrilled to read Keith Smith’s Ten Takeaways piece after the disappointing loss the the 76ers. He is clearly sick of fans losing their minds on his Twitter feed after every. single. loss. You know why he’s tired of it? He knows what he’s talking about and he does this for a living. He knows too much and has been close to the action too long to live and die with every single game.

