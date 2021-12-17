ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lead pipes have contaminated water for decades. Biden's new plan will replace them

By Deepa Shivaram
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been 35 years since Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act to prohibit the use of pipes that were not lead-free in the country's water systems. But for decades, lead pipes and lead paint have continued to impact millions of people in their homes, schools and daycare centers, contaminating drinking...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Wisconsin communities receive funding from Biden administration's new focus on lead drinking water systems

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Wisconsin Thursday to tout new federal investments to help communities replace lead pipes in drinking water systems. Vilsack visited a water treatment plant in the City of Bloomer, which will receive $27.6 million in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Department of Rural Development.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Kokomo Perspective

Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water

FRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an effort to further lower lead levels in drinking water, the Biden administration on Thursday announced $2.9 billion in infrastructure bill funds for lead pipe removal and tighter lead limits. The new, tougher limits to be imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Flint Water#Water Systems#Lead Pipe#The Afl Cio#The White House
bloomberglaw.com

Lead Pipe Replacement Aims Hinge on Workforce, Training Capacity

Pipefitter unions say they can meet the demand for more workers. Contractors report high levels of difficulty finding employees. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan resulted in billions of dollars dedicated to removing lead from drinking water systems, demanding construction industries hit hard by the tight labor market step up to meet those promises amid doubts they can do so.
POLITICS
New York Post

EPA announces tighter lead water rules, as White House vows to replace pipes

The White House on Thursday announced it’s aiming to replace every lead pipe in the United States over the next decade, while the Environmental Protection Agency announced steps tightening rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement that the new...
POTUS
enr.com

EPA Outlines Plan to Speed Lead-Lined Water Pipe Removal

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will issue guidance on how to comply with a Trump-era rule taking effect on Dec.16 to remove lead service lines from U.S. drinking water systems. But it will also propose, in coming months, a new regulation to speed up line replacement. The Lead...
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Biden’s lead-cleanup plan targets schools, day care centers

The Biden administration released an action plan today that targets reducing young children’s exposure to lead. That includes establishing a partnership between EPA and the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture to zero in on lead remediation in schools and child care centers. The Cabinet-level Partnership...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
EPA
PIX11

Call for New York to get the lead out and map lead pipes

NEW YORK — There is a call for New York state to literally — and figuratively — get the lead out, and find and chart all the lead pipes are around the state. The call to produce the list comes as billions of dollars are about to be spent around the country to replaced dangerous […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Maloney Announces $428 Million Headed to New York to Strengthen Water Systems, Replace Lead Pipes and Service Lines

Today, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) announced that New York will soon receive $428,072,000 in federal funding to strengthen drinking and wastewater systems, including the replacement of dangerous lead service lines and pipes, from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding is the first round of a five-year investment authorized by this new law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wateronline.com

What's Next: Replacing The Nation's Lead Pipes Through Policy And Innovation

Someday, we may point to 2021 as the beginning of the end of lead pipes in this country, a problem that was largely created a century ago when they were installed to carry our drinking water. President Biden began 2021 with a focus on replacing 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes, declaring that all Americans deserve clean drinking water. Congress passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November, earmarking $15 billion for lead service line identification, planning, design, and replacement over the next five years, putting an end to the usual state match requirement for this funding and ensuring that 49 percent of these funds (up from a ceiling of 35 percent and an actual average of 27 percent) are allocated as principal forgiveness loans or grants to lessen the burden on disadvantaged communities. The Build Back Better Act, as it stands right now (though still in Congress), would include another $9 billion in grants for lead pipe replacement, including for disadvantaged communities who have historically not been able to access this funding as readily as other communities. The Lead and Copper Rule Revisions may go into effect by the time this article is published.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFAE

WFAE

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy