Dust and ash from states away coat vehicles a day after Midwest windstorm

CHARLOTTE — Recovery efforts are underway as volunteers work to find survivors and clean up areas in the Midwest that were hit by tornadoes over the weekend. At least eight people at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky were killed in the storms over the weekend. They were among dozens of fatalities across several Kentucky counties. The state was the worst-hit by far in the unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO