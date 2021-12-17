Good News: Christmas Ornaments and 1,000 Toys

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Archdiocese of Newark is making sure hundreds of children will receive toys for the holidays. One thousand toys were distributed Friday at the fourth annual Christmas toy giveaway at the Mercy House. As many people lined up to receive toys, organizers said the need is greater this year. Each year, the event is made possible with the help of generous donors. “The donations come from our parishes, individuals, people, families. We’ve had donations come as far away from Staten Island. People just really want to give and really want to help,” said Cheryl Riley, director of Respect Life Office and Mercy House. The Mercy House will also send hundreds of toys to two Newark public schools nearby that requested help.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO