Good News: Christmas Ornaments and 1,000 Toys

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A woman in the U.K. set a new world record for the largest collection of Christmas ornaments. She started collecting them in 1999, and now has 1,760 different ornaments. She hopes to break 2,000 in the...

domino

A Whimsical Christmas Tree Decorating Trick for Millennials With No Ornaments

Ali LaBelle never considered putting up a Christmas tree until a couple of years ago. “I live by myself. It felt like too much work,” she recalls. But then the Los Angeles–based creative came across a tiny white faux option at RH that features lightbulb branches and it got her in the holiday spirit. “It added a little sparkliness to my apartment,” she says. Plus it could easily be stored out of the way in her hallway closet during nonholiday months.
HOME & GARDEN
WTNH

Good News Christian Church steps in as Toys for Tots’ new gift warehouse

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 visited Toys for Tots’ new gift storage location site Friday night in Wallingford, getting a closer look at how gifts are stored behind-the-scenes. Up until two weeks ago, Toys for Tots didn’t have a home, since the usual Wallingford warehouse wasn’t available. That’s when Sgt. Ryan Milligan went knocking […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WSOC Charlotte

Local church to hold multiple services this Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte churches are adjusting their Christmas Eve services this evening. Myers Park United Methodist Church has announced it will be holding multiple services to accommodate as many people as they can. [ ALSO READ: Church pays off student loans, buys cars, gifts bikes for Christmas ]
CHARLOTTE, NC
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge wows in red as she decorates Christmas tree

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in red as she decorated the Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey. Kate was all smiles as she put up decorations within the historic building. Taking to social media to talk about the experience, she said: "I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me."
WORLD
Mashed

The Real Reason People Eat Ham On Christmas

If you're anything like the majority of people who recently responded to a Mashed survey asking folks what their favorite classic Christmas dish is, then you enjoy sitting down to a big, juicy ham during the holidays: 36% of respondents said that this pork leg — honey-glazed, to be specific — ranks number one for them. And whether you love that sweet-salty glaze, or are partial to a spiral-cut or dry-cured ham, you're likely aware that dining on Christmas ham is a tradition that seems as old as time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
985theriver.com

THFD receives $1,000 donation for toy drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Kids across the Wabash Valley will have a better Christmas thanks to the collaboration of two local organizations. Butterfly Effect Clothing donated $1,000 to the Terre Haute Fire Department’s annual holiday Toy Drive, which has happened for the past 11 years. Co-founder of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NBC Chicago

Family of Missing Mom Hopes for a Christmas Miracle

For the Martin family, Christmas had always been a joyful, festive celebration. “At Christmas, my family is like wow, crazy fun," recalled Angela Martin, daughter of Viola Martin. “We joke a lot. We sing a lot. My mom was the one who started to sing. She always started singing…she put church music on.”
CHICAGO, IL
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

#TBT: Merry Christmas from old Corpus Christi department store Lichtenstein's

This is a throwback to a throwback of sorts, as the very first Throwback Thursday I ever wrote published on Nov. 13, 2013. The photo featured was of Lichtenstein's department store in downtown Corpus Christi, decked out for the holidays with a giant wreath bearing the words "The new Lichtenstein's wishes you a Merry Christmas" in the store's mezzanine.  ...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CBS New York

Archdiocese Of Newark Gives Away 1,000 Toys At 4th Annual Christmas Giveaway

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Archdiocese of Newark is making sure hundreds of children will receive toys for the holidays. One thousand toys were distributed Friday at the fourth annual Christmas toy giveaway at the Mercy House. As many people lined up to receive toys, organizers said the need is greater this year. Each year, the event is made possible with the help of generous donors. “The donations come from our parishes, individuals, people, families. We’ve had donations come as far away from Staten Island. People just really want to give and really want to help,” said Cheryl Riley, director of Respect Life Office and Mercy House. The Mercy House will also send hundreds of toys to two Newark public schools nearby that requested help.
NEWARK, NJ

