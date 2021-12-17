Surfer rescued after being trapped amid rocks in Portugal

ANIM – AFGHANISTAN NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MUSIC and Friends of ANIM – Afghanistan National Institute of Music press release:. … In what represents the largest rescue of a self-contained Afghan community since August’s Taliban takeover, 273 ANIM students, faculty, staff and immediate family members have now landed safely in Lisbon, Portugal, where they have been invited to reestablish the school. By keeping its young students and master musicians together to continue their work in exile, ANIM founder and director Dr. Ahmad Sarmast hopes to ensure not only their physical safety, and freedom to pursue their artistic dreams, but also the future of Afghanistan’s rich but beleaguered musical heritage.
