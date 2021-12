Syrians, and particularly the Christian minority, faced rounds of violence, economic desperation, and hardship in the past decade. Many have fled the country as poverty decimates the population, with Msgr Nassar recalling the “endless exodus of peoples, violence and death”. And yet, the Syrian church “remains steadfast in the faith” according to the Archbishop. He praises those who “pursue the effort to live with dignity”, despite being more often than not alone “in this struggle against problems and in the face of suffering that seems to have no end”.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO