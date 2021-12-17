ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Full Trailer for Hulu Spin-Off Series HOW I MET YOUR FATHER Starring Hilary Duff

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full trailer has been released for the spin-off series How I Met Your Father, based on the beloved CBS series How I Met Your Mother. Hilary Duff stars in the series as Sophie, and her best friends are Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman; ‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer; more: Buzz

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman. Devin Ratray, best known for playing Kevin’s older brother Buzz McAllister in “Home Alone,” has been cited for assault and battery after allegedly punching and strangling his girlfriend in a hotel room during an argument. E! News reports the 44-year-old actor was issued a citation when police responded to the incident on Dec. 9 at 3 a.m. at the Hyatt Place in Oklahoma City, Okla. The woman told police he “beat the crap out of her,” throwing her onto the bed, strangling her with one hand and using the other hand to cover her mouth. She said she bit his hand and he punched her in the face, but did not want to press charges; cops made him leave and go to another hotel. A $750 bond was set and $148 fine was issued; no arrests were made. A rep for Ratray, who also appears in the new Disney+ movie “Home Sweet Home Alone,” did not respond to requests for comment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The US Sun

Who is in the cast of How I Met Your Father?

THE creators of How I Met Your Mother are set to release a spin-off. The cast for How I Met Your Father has finally been announced. Veteran actor, Hilary Duff, will be the lead character in this star-studded series. She plays the character, Sophie, who is set to be navigating and finding the balance between her love life and her real life in 2021.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Suraj Sharma
CinemaBlend

Wilmer Valderrama Is Set To Star In An Exciting New Disney Show, But What About NCIS?

For four seasons now (give or take a few episodes), former That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama has shown off some occasional badassery as Nick Torres on CBS' stalwart hit NCIS. His career certainly hasn’t slowed down outside of the procedural drama, as his current voice role in Disney’s box office smash Encanto can attest, but only in ways that clearly wouldn’t affect his time on NCIS. But now, Valderrama has been revealed to be reteaming with Disney to star in a very interesting new project that will no doubt take up a lot of his time, while also showing off more of that badassery.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Turner Hooch#American
GeekTyrant

First Look Photos and Season 2 Return Date for Netflix Series SWEET MAGNOLIAS

Netflix has released a few photos from the upcoming second season of their hit original series Sweet Magnolias. The show centers around three best friends who live in a small town in South Carolina. The trio each have unique lives, and they cope with everything that comes their way by leaning on one another, and frequent margarita parties.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Star Fra Fee Teases Kazi's Return in Echo Spin-Off Series

It's almost time for the penultimate episode of Hawkeye and that means that the series is set to end soon. But what could that possibly mean for the new characters who were introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe show? We know that Maya Lopez is getting her own Echo spin-off show so will her lieutenant Kazi actually join her? Fra Fee teases his possible return in the other MCU series.
TV SERIES
wjtn.com

In Brief: 'How I Met Your Father' drops trailer; Spike Lee's Netflix deal, and more

We got the first official trailer on Thursday for How I Met Your Father, premiering January 18 on Hulu. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff is set "in the near future" as Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends "are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to the show's logline. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes. Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will narrate and Drake & Josh's Josh Peck appears in a recurring role...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
kolafm.com

Hilary in Hulu spinoff | Vic Slick |

Actress Hilary Duff will star in a 10 episode series ‘How I Met Your Father’ coming to Hulu January 18 2022 (1.22.22). A spinoff of the popular ‘How I Met Your Mother’ series from CBS starring Neil Patrick Harris. Sounds fun! Check out trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer, ‘Killing Eve’ Final Season Date, Sam Waterston Returns to ‘Law & Order’, ‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed, ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Date, ‘American Dad’ Renewed, and More!

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff series How I Met Your Father. The series stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma along with Kim Cattrall portraying the future narrator of Hilary Duff’s character. The series premieres January 18.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

First Images of Hulu’s Limited Series THE DROPOUT Starring Amanda Seyfried

Hulu has released these first look images of the upcoming limited series “The Dropout,” starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. The Hulu Original premieres with three episodes on Thursday, March 3rd. New episodes stream weekly. Synopsis: Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy