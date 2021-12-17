ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harrison Vijay Tsui

kuaf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Vijay Tsui is a news assistant for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where he researches, produces and promotes segments...

www.kuaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Fox News backs host as Fauci demands he be fired

Fox News backed its host Jesse Watters despite Anthony Fauci calling for his sacking after he asked a crowd of young conservatives to “ambush” the top diseases exert and urged them to go for a rhetorical “kill shot”.In a statement cited in several reports, Fox News said Mr Watters’s comments had been taken out of context.“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context,” the statement...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vijay#Ted Radio Hour#Radio#Npr#Wnyc#Storycorps#Nbc News#New York University
cbslocal.com

Author And Screenwriter Joan Didion Dies At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Author and screenwriter Joan Didion has died at 87, Variety reported Thursday. She died from complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Didion was a leading figure in the “New Journalism” movement in the 1960’s, a technique centered around the telling of news using narrative storytelling and literary technique.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Eva Longoria gives off sun-soaked holiday vibes in stunning swimsuit pic

Christmas just hits different in Southern California. While much of the country is bundling up and shoveling snow, Eva Longoria is catching rays and showing off her enviable body in the Los Angeles sunshine. In a newly-posted Instagram image, the former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a pink one-piece swimsuit with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said. Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles, had tested negative Wednesday after she was told...
U.S. POLITICS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: When Will Nicky Return to the Show?

“Blue Bloods” fans are wondering when Nicky Reagan will return to the show. Nobody truly knows when to expect her next appearance. Nicky Reagan is a beloved character on the CBS drama “Blue Bloods.” Played by Sami Gayle, the character is the only daughter of Erin Reagan and Jack Boyle. Nicky Reagan appears during Seasons 1-11 of “Blue Bloods.” However, by the time Season 11 rolls around, her character is onscreen less and less.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Denzel Washington’s net worth in 2021

Denzel Washington is a multiple award-winning actor and is considered to be one of the greatest actors of all time. Aside from being well known in numerous movies, Washington is also a successful theatre actor where he also won awards for his performance. In this article, however, we will take a look at Denzel Washington’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy