ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

WITF
WITF
 7 days ago

Experience a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is an opportunity to experience a live,...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Evening Star

A history of caroling

You may not have gone a-wassailing, but you’ve almost certainly heard some sleigh bells jing-jing-jingling, either in real life or sung ad nauseum (almost) during the holiday season. As it turns out, carols have been around almost as long as Christmas itself. A hymnal history. The first recorded carol...
RELIGION
Boston University

Marsh Chapel’s 48th Service of Lessons & Carols

This year, on Friday, December 10, and Sunday, December 12, another revered and much-anticipated annual University tradition was held in person: Marsh Chapel’s 48th Service of Lessons & Carols. The liturgy, based on the Cambridge University King’s College iconic century-old Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, included a selection of Christmas carols, motets, and anthems with brass, organ, and timpani. Photo by Jake Belcher.
RELIGION
Current Publishing

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir to present ‘Festival of Carols’

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir member Mary Jo Wright missed singing with her friends during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are thrilled to be back live this year,” Wright said. “It was really hard not to be together last year because we’re like family.”. The Carmel resident...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
boothbayregister.com

Caroling on the Common

The weather outside wasn’t frightful but the scene was so delightful as members of Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts led parents, grandparents, friends and visitors in singing Christmas carols from the gazebo on the Boothbay Common Friday, Dec. 10. It was a bit chilly – coats, hats, mittens, gloves,...
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Lessons And Carols#Festival#Christmas Eve#Cambridge#Classical Music#Chapel Of King S College
Frederick News-Post

"A Christmas Carol"

Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and the Christmas spirits arrive on the Weinberg stage in a traditional retelling of the Charles Dickens classic. A show for both the young and young-at-heart, experience the beloved holiday story with a message that never grows old.
ENTERTAINMENT
kusc.org

Caroling in California

The thousand-year-old tradition of caroling has celebrated everything from Winter Solistace to Christmastime and to this day, you can count on carolers singing on streets during the holidays, bringing good tidings to you and your kin, all across the US. Here is a list of renowned caroling groups and events in the Los Angeles area to get you into the Christmas spirit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ohsmagnet.com

Meet the carolers

The Carolers are a group at OHS that sing holiday carols in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. They are a small group that is passionate about singing. The OHS Carolers have to thoroughly memorize over 20 different carols. Not only do they have to sing, but they also have to memorize swaying motions that sync with the other members. OHS Choir Director and Carolers Adviser Mr. Brandon Berger said, “Most of the carolers do a really good job with the music portion of the prep, it’s the multiple verses and all the memorization of the words that become tough for them.” Expectations for members of Carolers are quite high and they pride themselves on working hard to perform well.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
KLFY.com

Asbury United Methodist Festival of Christmas Carols

The Asbury Choir and Orchestra will be hosting a Festival of Christmas Carols called "Of the Father's Love" this Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Asbury's Sanctuary. Admission is free. On Christmas Eve, Asbury will be holding four services: 3 p.m., two at 4:30 p.m., and one at 6 p.m.
RELIGION
themusicnetwork.com

Tones And I to perform at Nine’s Carols By Candlelight special

Tones And I has been announced as a performer for Vision Australia’s Carols By Candelight special, airing on Nine and presented by AAMI. It will mark Toni Watson’s debut performance on the annual programme, which will take place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl. The programme will...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Community carollers help bring festive cheer to their town

A group of carol singers gathered together in a memorial garden on Saturday morning to add a bit of festive cheer to a chilly Saturday. Carol singers from Broseley's Anglican, Methodist, Baptist, Roman Catholic churches and the Quakers gathered together in Broseley Memorial Garden to sing carols at the war memorial. Passersby were treated to an hour of Christmas carols, with guitar accompaniment.
RELIGION
WITF

A Season’s Griot 2021

A Season’s Griot showcases a celebration of Kwanzaa. Hosted for 25 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with...
FESTIVAL
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

OLV’s Lessons and Carols prayer service invites non-Christians to join

VICTORIA, Texas – VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3:00 p.m. the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory will host a scripture reviewing and caroling prayer service called ‘Lessons and Carols,’ where people of all faiths are invited to join. During the service Christian leaders plan to review some scriptures and songs from century 19. As a result, OLV’s Communities of Faith and other local church groups will listen to nine scripture lessons recounting events in Catholic history. Each lesson will end with a carol or song that reflects the its message and a brief prayer. The following events will include:
VICTORIA, TX
The Gainesville Sun

Caroling at TOPROC

TOPROC presented its "Joyful, Joyful Winter Holiday Musical: A Night of Jazzy Caroling" on Sunday. Held at TOPROC, 613 NW 12th St., the event featured live music by the D.R. Band with Soul Fire & Friends, Gainesville City Commission District 1 Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker, Armon Lowery and Lois Ferguson, and "Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest" and more.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Mount Vernon News

St. Paul's Epizcopal Service of Lessons and Carols

MOUNT VERNON – A Service of Lessons and Carols will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 100 East High St., on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. The Service of Lessons and Carols is a beautiful combination of scripture readings and music that enables those participating to prepare for the yearly remembrance of the birth of Christ. Carols sung by the congregation or solos follow each reading.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
BBC

Carol in sign language spreads festive cheer

A school for children who are deaf or who are visually impaired have recorded a special Christmas carol video. It features pupils from Jordanstown school using sign language alongside the classic Christmas song “O Holy Night”. A well-known singer has also lent her vocals to the piece. Former...
RELIGION
The Independent

Kate appears to play the piano at Abbey community carol service

The Duchess of Cambridge appears to have tickled the ivories at a community carol service at Westminster Abbey.Kate hosted the event, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, on December 8, as a thank you to the  people who have supported their communities during the pandemic.A clip on the Kensington Palace twitter feed seems to show she also played the piano.Kate gained her grade three piano and grade five theory and she was taught by Daniel Nicholls until she was 13.Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm 👀🎹🎵 #TogetherAtChristmas pic.twitter.com/6XEfwDJHQG— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2021Ahead of her wedding to William, Mr Nicholls told...
WORLD
idahofallsmagazine.com

Carols at the Colonial

IDAHO FALLS -- This year’s Carols at the Colonial will take place Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. Carols at the Colonial is a free evening sing-along of your favorite Christmas carols. “We are excited to have this event in person this year,” says Executive Director, Brandi Newton. “There is nothing like gathering together as a community to celebrate the Christmas Holiday."
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy