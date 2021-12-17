Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

The Carolers are a group at OHS that sing holiday carols in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. They are a small group that is passionate about singing. The OHS Carolers have to thoroughly memorize over 20 different carols. Not only do they have to sing, but they also have to memorize swaying motions that sync with the other members. OHS Choir Director and Carolers Adviser Mr. Brandon Berger said, “Most of the carolers do a really good job with the music portion of the prep, it’s the multiple verses and all the memorization of the words that become tough for them.” Expectations for members of Carolers are quite high and they pride themselves on working hard to perform well.

