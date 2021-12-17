ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Terminally ill man, 93, granted final Christmas wish

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA terminally ill 93-year-old has been granted his final Christmas wish of hearing live...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 24

Slim Customer
6d ago

👏🏻God bless those good hearts out there. Merry Christmas folks🎄

Reply(4)
12
nujoisygrl
6d ago

So very sad I’m happy he got his final wish god speed 🙏😞❤️

Reply(1)
12
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Wish Granted: Neenah family given new home before Christmas

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A local family is able to celebrate the holidays in their new home this season, all thanks to the support of community leaders and the Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity. For Wednesday’s dedication event, local leaders say the day was full of excitement. “[We] brought...
NEENAH, WI
Oxford Eagle

Wishing everyone a miracle at Christmas

Christmas is wonderful, love it, yet I get a wee bit “flat” this time of year with everyone seeming to have that special someone to share the happiness of this joyful season, and makes me more sensitive to the fact that currently, I share my life and home with only my cat Jag (Jaguar) adopted, owns and trains me, whom I dearly love, but….
OXFORD, MS
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Bbc Radio#Sunderland#Bbc Radio Newcastle
BBC

Baby home for Christmas after 100 days in Wolverhampton hospital

A baby born 13 weeks early has been discharged in time for Christmas after more than 100 days in hospital. Baby Ethan was born on 26 August to first-time parents Sophie Thompson and Matthew Hart, who are both 25. Since his birth he has needed round-the-clock care in the neonatal...
U.K.
The Independent

Parents of missing music student Harvey Parker plead: ‘We just want him back for Christmas’

The parents of a gifted music student who went missing after a night out in London have said they “just want him back for Christmas”. Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen alone in the early hours of Friday morning leaving Heaven nightclub by Charing Crossrailway station. CCTV footage from around 2.15am captured him entering nearby Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment. Calls to his mobile phone have gone unanswered and and the Metropolitan police have now said that they are conducting a search of the river Thames. In a statement, police said: “The search is being conducted on...
MUSIC
107.9 LITE FM

A LITE-FM Christmas Wish for Susie

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union. Akeem wrote to us about his Aunt Susie. Susie's experienced a year of changes and challenges that she couldn't have prepared for. Last Thanksgiving, her husband passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack. Susie suddenly found herself trying to adapt to life as a single mom of a teenage daughter.
BOISE, ID
Detroit News

Detroit nonprofit helps grant children's Christmas wishes

The Umbrella Movement distributed gifts Sunday following its fifth annual toy drive that included clothes and household items for Detroit families in need. Families were selected after explaining why they needed help with their children's Christmas wish lists. "It's about giving back, helping the less fortunate that might have hard...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
Soap Opera Digest

Soap Fave Dies At 67

Emmy-nominee Lisa Brown passed away on November 24 at age 67 after a brief illness. Born August 2, 1954 in Kansas City, MO, Brown made her mark on daytime as Nola Reardon on GUIDING LIGHT (1980-85) and as Iva Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS (1985-94); both roles were created by famed writer Douglas Marland. Brown was also known for her theater work — she starred in 42nd Street on Broadway while working on GL. She is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen (ex-Floyd, GL), two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary. “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” says Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT. “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“
KANSAS CITY, MO
BBC

Mother left waiting in ambulance for an hour with her dead baby

A mother and her dead baby were left waiting in an ambulance for an hour because of a hospital handover delay. The trust which runs the Worcestershire Royal Hospital apologised to the family for "the additional distress caused in what were already extremely upsetting circumstances". It has also apologised to...
CARS
mymodernmet.com

Young Man Invites 89-Year-Old Neighbor To Live With Him So She Is Not Alone in Her Last Days

It’s amazing how one small act of kindness can change someone’s life, and the most unlikely pairs can form the strongest of bonds. Such was the case with then 26-year-old Chris Salvatore and his 84-year-old neighbor Norma Cook. When Salvatore moved into his new apartment in West Hollywood, CA back in 2012, he had no clue that the curious elderly woman staring at him from her kitchen window in the complex’s courtyard would become one of his best friends. After a quick greeting through the screened opening, he asked if he could come inside and say hello. Once Cook agreed, the rest was history.
SOCIETY
Good News Network

English Teenager Discovers Hoard of 3,300 Year-Old Axes and Becomes Metal Detecting Celebrity

A rising star among the UK’s passionate “detectorist” community has found a buried hoard of 65 objects, many of which are bronze axes. It’s being called a once-in-a-lifetime find, one which had to be handled by archeologists, and which is now undergoing the British government’s Treasure Review to determine if the nation will purchase the artifacts.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Elderly dog abandoned at Christmas ‘happy and healthy’ after finding new home

An elderly dog abandoned on the streets of Birmingham just days before Christmas last year is now “happy and healthy” after being rehomed with a new family.Ten-year-old Molly-Moo, a German Shepherd cross mastiff, was found wandering the streets alone and emaciated last December.She was caught by West Midlands Police who took her to the RSPCA and attempted to find her owners.“Molly was wandering along a busy, dangerous road and I believe she’d been dumped there by someone like rubbish,” said RSPCA inspector Stephen Lee.“She was incredibly emaciated, with bones protruding, and had a bad, untreated skin condition.”After tracing her microchip,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy