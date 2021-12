Also commonly referred to as the “Pale Mountains”, the Dolomites mountain range in the northeastern region of Italy enchants anyone who visits. While adventure lovers swear that skiing after a snowfall is a thrilling experience, the spot is equally popular during other seasons. The image here taken by professional landscape photographer Nicolas Alexander Otto gives a hint of the majestic nature of the landforms. It also reminds us how beauty comes in various styles.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO