Help identify this man accused of robbing Decatur convenience store
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar.
Authorities responded to the Family Dollar on Sixth Avenue on Saturday in reference to a robbery.
Officers determined a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk before leaving on foot.
Here is the photo of the suspect from the store’s surveillance cameras:
Anyone with information related to the man's identity is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
