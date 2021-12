A remake to Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell has been announced, almost two decades after its original release. The original Splinter Cell was released as an Xbox exclusive back in 2002, and was inspired by the Metal Gear series. It followed the activities of NSA black ops agent Sam Fisher. While a remastered HD version of the game was released on PS3 back in 2011, this new remake is set to be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine - the same one being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Development is being led by Ubisoft Toronto.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO