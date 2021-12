Tuesday, Dec. 7 was Pearl Harbor Day. New flags were placed on the graves of veterans buried in the Evergreen Cemetery. One of which was for Weyman Boney Blount who was on the Battleship Arizona. His remains are on that ship. His marker is beside his parents, Robert O. and Lillia Dale Burns Blount. He was born March 21, 1920 and died Dec. 7, 1941. May his memory and those of his shipmates forever be blessed. There are 46 veterans buried in the cemetery and 49 buried in Martins Prairie Cemetery. I noticed their graves have new flags as well.

IOLA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO