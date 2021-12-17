Keanu Reeves Reveals One of the ‘Craziest’ Stunts He’s Ever Performed

The internet’s boyfriend, Keanu Reeves, discussed the wild stunt he performed for the latest entry in the Matrix series. In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor talked about how he does many of his own stunts. Host Stephen Colbert asked which stunt was the most interesting to pull off. Though he has done this his entire career, one stunt from The Matrix: Resurrections took home the prize for most insane.

“Jump off a building,” Reeves responded. “I’m going to guess around 46 stories. Yeah, I jumped off a building.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLkl0BKGO8A

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Keanu Reeves Jumped Off A Building 19 Times For "The Matrix Resurrections" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLkl0BKGO8A)

The host expressed his shock, asking why they went the practical route for the scene. In an age when so much can be done digitally, having an actor jump off of a building is a risky choice.

“Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s The Matrix,” explained Reeves. “You use natural light and you want to do it real. I mean, there’s wires. So anyways, Carrie-Anne [Moss] and I grabbed hands and leapt off a building.”

Additionally, the Matrix icon discussed how it feels in preparation for such a wild stunt. Reeves revealed: “[Heights] get me a little like… What happens when you get old… When you are at heights and you start to feel attracted to, like, wanting to jump. What is that?”

“That is a reason to seek help,” Colbert quipped, making the audience roar with laughter. As for how many times the stunt had to be repeated, Reeves revealed that they jumped a whopping 19 times. Director Lana Wachowski “wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning.”

Fans Speculated About Matrix Stunt

Back when The Matrix Resurrections was filming, fans actually caught footage of the jump in action. At the time, it was unknown who was performing the stunt. However, we now know that Reeves and costar Carrie-Anne Moss took the leap themselves.

In a video shared to Twitter, two people are shown jumping off of a building. As Reeves said, they are attached to wires. Holding hands, the duo falls for several seconds before hanging in midair. The Matrix costars are no strangers to filming dangerous stunts side-by-side, so Reeves and Moss are accustomed to taking leaps of faith.

“To prepare for something like that, you’ve just…” Reeves said. “[Moss] speaks a lot about preparing mentally for it, and I was doing that, too. By the time you get there, I mean, my heart rate was raised a little, but then after the first time, you can’t think of the fear, you have to block that–Not block that. You have to deal with it, absorb it, and then just be there and do. That’s what we did.”

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBOMax on Dec. 22, 2021.