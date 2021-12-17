ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaliyah’s First Posthumous Song in Nearly a Decade, ‘Poison’ Featuring the Weeknd,’ Has Arrived

By Jon Blistein
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in nearly a decade, a new posthumous Aaliyah track has arrived, with Blackground Records 2.0/Empire releasing “Poison,” featuring the Weeknd. The tender R&B ballad features Aaliyah and the Weeknd’s vocals drifting over atmospheric production, with synths that waver and percussion that lands with a sharp hit before...

kisswtlz.com

The Weeknd has a song with Aaliyah dropping real soon

A posthumous album from Aaliyah is dropping soon, and a track featuring The Weeknd called ‘Poison’ is coming out from the album. The track has been sent to various radio stations so it is a matter of time before it is fully released to the masses. This new...
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah & The Weeknd Blend Effortlessly On "Poison"

Prepare for an influx of Aaliyah tunes in the months to come now that her uncle has released not only her catalogs but new music. Aaliyah fans have been treated to the singer's albums this year after decades of not being able to enjoy the works on streaming services. We previously reported on Barry Hankerson promising a new Aaliyah record that would include artists like Drake, Chris Brown, and Future, and on Friday (December 17), we have a collaboration between Baby Girl and The Weeknd.
Mic

Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s collaboration shouldn’t exist

Modernizing the legacies of the dead is a tricky game. Today, a rare posthumous collaboration between Aaliyah and The Weeknd called “Poison” was released — and it’s good for all the wrong reasons. On the surface, there’s nothing really wrong with the song. For a little...
KESQ

20 years after her death, Aaliyah is duetting with The Weeknd

A “new” song by Aaliyah has hit the airwaves, two decades after her death. “Poison,” which also features Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, was unveiled on Friday, marking her first release since 2012’s “Enough Said.”. Aaliyah sings the lines: “How can I explain myself to you?...
KTVB

New Music Releases December 17: Aaliyah, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Big Time Rush and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. It's a great weekend to listen to The Weeknd, as the Canadian crooner pops up on FKA Twigs' latest release, "Tears in the Club," as well as a new posthumous release from Aaliyah, titled "Poison." The Aaliyah track comes after the late singer's music catalog was recently added to streaming services -- 20 years after her tragic death -- and precedes a new album, Unstoppable, set for release in 2022.
hiphop-n-more.com

Aaliyah Joined By The Weeknd On New Single ‘Poison’: Stream

The Weeknd ends the year on a high note with an Aaliyah collaboration. This summer, we saw much of Aaliyah’s music being released on all streaming services, including her debut album Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number. Today, a posthumous song from the singer has dropped titled ‘Poison’, and features R&B crooner The Weeknd.
thatgrapejuice.net

The Weeknd Reportedly Readying Aaliyah Collaboration ‘Poison’

With the relaunch of Blackground Records came the long-awaited arrival of Aaliyah‘s catalog on streaming services. Also promised was new material featuring some of today’s most notable names. And it looks like the latter is indeed coming to fruition. Full story below…. Today, fans of the singer –...
inthrill.com

Aaliyah Feat. The Weeknd – Poison

After years of waiting, it appears loyal fans will finally get the posthumous album from Aaliyah. The album is rumored to be titled Unstoppable and its expected to arrive in 2022. Fans of the beloved artist were able to hear a new song title “Poison” with help from The Weeknd. It’s nice to hear Aaliyah‘s voice again so check out the new song above.
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Roddy Ricch, Aaliyah x The Weeknd and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Roddy Ricch‘s second studio album LIVE LIFE FAST, a collaborative effort between the late Aaliyah and The Weeknd and two new singles from 6LACK. Also joining this selection are Burna Boy and Wizkid, Earl Sweatshirt and Armand Hammer, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James and The Alchemist, FKA twigs with The Weeknd, Lance Skiiiwalker and Bobby Shmurda with Quavo and Rowdy Rebel.
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD's Posthumous "Fighting Demons" Arrives Ft. Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Red, & SUGA From BTS

Ahead of next week's release ofInto the Abyss, a documentary about Juice WRLD, his life, and his career, another posthumous album from the late star has been released. December 8 marked the rapper's birthday, a celebration that comes six days after the anniversary of his death. Juice was an impactful figure in the music world, especially among the younger generation of Hip Hop and Rap fans, and his loved ones have made sure that his legacy continues through his music.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
