ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How measuring emissions in real time can help cities achieve net zero

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many cities across the world, Glasgow - host to the UN climate conference COP26 - has a target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This is a massive undertaking for any city. It means emissions from homes, businesses, waste and transport have to be reduced or offset...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Envirotech Vehicles Applauds Government Order to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the 'Company'), commented today on the new executive order signed by President Joe Biden that will make the United States government a net-zero contributor to the climate crisis. Under...
POLITICS
NME

Music industry heavyweights unite to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050

Major record labels, including Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, have signed up to a new pact that aims to tackle the effects of climate change by “decarbonising” the music industry. The initiative, named the Music Climate Pact, has been launched by the UK’s...
MUSIC
The Daily Collegian

EarthTalks: Michael Mann to discuss COP26 and path to net zero emissions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – World leaders and diplomats from nearly 200 countries attended the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, to set new targets for cutting global greenhouse gas emissions. Penn State attendee Michael E. Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric sciences, will share his impressions about which efforts succeeded and which did not, along with his thoughts about the best path forward to net zero emissions, during a talk at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. The talk will take place in 112 Walker Building and be streamed via Zoom.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
World Economic Forum

Why 'Nature-based solutions' are the key to achieving net-zero

Nature-based solutions work by either increasing carbon storage, such as by planting more trees, or by avoiding greenhouse gas emissions, such as by limiting deforestation. Around 10-12bn tonnes of CO2 equivalent (GtCO2e) per year could be saved – enough to reduce peak warming by about 0.3C, Seddon says. Critics...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
World Economic Forum

How digital tracing can reduce industrial carbon emissions

Decarbonizing indirect greenhouse gas emissions from industry is a big challenge. Digital tracking and tracing of materials and goods effectively, reliably and responsibly could help reduce emissions. Carbon emissions information must be detailed and easy to disclose if companies are benefit from the competitive advantage that better end-to-end traceability can...
INDUSTRY
knopnews2.com

Working toward “net zero” carbon emissions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Carbon emissions and emissions regulation are a significant business risk for Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and its customers. NPPD recognizes the importance of balancing affordability, reliability/resilience, and sustainability when addressing the business risks related to carbon emissions and emissions regulations. This policy establishes the Board of Director’s goal for carbon emission reductions that will be used to guide NPPD in determining future generation resource planning options.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bisnow

How The Build Back Better Plan Can Power CRE's Path To Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill is being touted by the White House as the largest climate resiliency effort in U.S. history. For commercial real estate, which has increasingly self-regulated its environmental, social and governance bona fides, it could mean hundreds of billions of dollars in play to charge up the industry's ongoing green transformation.
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Corporations Are Key To Achieving Net Zero — Here’s A Blueprint To Get Started

Denis Hickey is the Global Chief Operating Officer & Chief Executive Officer - Americas, at Lendlease, a leading global real estate group. With rising tides, catastrophic storms, droughts in some areas and flooding in others, global climate change affects nearly every community in one form or another. In fact, 85% of humanity, along with 80% of the world’s land area, is experiencing the effects of climate change, according to a recent research report published in Nature Climate Change. And the U.S. is one of the largest contributors as the world’s second-largest emitter of human-caused greenhouse gas (GHG), as identified by ClimateWatch.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#United Nations#Un#Co
Itproportal

How technology collaboration is driving net-zero carbon success

The U.K. will not achieve its 2050 carbon emissions targets if it continues to follow the current stuttering path. Picking off the low hanging fruit—LED lighting, promoting electric cars, or changing energy provider—will be insufficient. The built environment seems a natural place to start, an industry that contributes...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

McDonald’s opens its first-ever net zero emissions branch

McDonald’s has opened its first-ever net zero emissions restaurant, which the company says is a “blueprint” for future branches.The new branch, located in Market Drayton, Shropshire, has been designed to meet net zero emissions standards in both its construction and everyday operations.Recycled materials feature heavily in the site, such as kerb stones made from recycled plastic bottles, a drive-thru lane made from recycled tyres, and building cladding made from recycled IT equipment and white household goods.It also uses renewable power from two wind turbines and has 92 square meters of solar panels to reduce the amount of energy drawn from...
RESTAURANTS
Nature.com

The meaning of net zero and how to get it right

The concept of net-zero carbon emissions has emerged from physical climate science. However, it is operationalized through social, political and economic systems. We identify seven attributes of net zero, which are important to make it a successful framework for climate action. The seven attributes highlight the urgency of emission reductions, which need to be front-loaded, and of coverage of all emission sources, including currently difficult ones. The attributes emphasize the need for social and environmental integrity. This means carbon dioxide removals should be used cautiously and the use of carbon offsets should be regulated effectively. Net zero must be aligned with broader sustainable development objectives, which implies an equitable net-zero transition, socio-ecological sustainability and the pursuit of broad economic opportunities.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Convenience, comfort, cost and carbon: what's the best way to travel, save money and cut emissions?

As New Zealanders plan their summer holiday trips, it’s worth considering different travel options and their respective cost, both to the budget and the environment. I’ve compared several travel modes (with all assumptions made found here) — a small diesel car, electric car, bus, train or plane — for a door-to-door 300km return journey. The process has identified limitations for each mode, which may help policymakers better understand the challenges involved in developing a low-carbon transport system. New Zealand’s annual transport emissions have nearly doubled since 1990 and account for more than a fifth of total greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions from...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Flying cars and sunblock for roads: The best climate solutions of the year

The best way to tackle the worsening climate crisis is to slash emissions of greenhouse gases, which are largely released by burning fossil fuels. At the same time, allowing the natural world to recover from spiralling levels of degradation caused by human activity will draw down and store carbon, while also boosting biodiversity, helping to protect the planet.Getting on with this two-pronged approach ought to be our species’ number one priority. But while governments and businesses debate how they go about doing this, there have also been many useful developments in science, technology and in government policy that can support...
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

Nebraska Public Power District strives to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District’s Board of Directors has approved a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from generation resources by 2050. Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) has been discussing decarbonization for years, making efforts to work with their wholesale customers and communities they serve to carefully develop a policy. The policy will allow NPPD to head towards net-zero carbon in a timeframe that allows for technology to enable the change while maintaining affordability, reliability, and system resiliency.
NEBRASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

China Reveals How their 5G Networks will Help in Attaining Net-Zero

China has revealed its plan to reduce emissions in "digital infrastructure," such as data centers and high-speed (5G) telecommunications networks, with essential benchmarks set for the country's carbon-neutrality goal of 2060. Optimizing. According to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the government will optimize the building layout of data...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

IEA gives world reality check on dirty coal use

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday that rising consumption in China, India and the US could bring the demand for global coal-fired power to a new high this year, despite efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions. According to the report, global power generation from coal is expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Path to net-zero: Drive to lower emissions pays in metals, mining sector

A worker walks among rolls of semifinished aluminum at an Alcoa aluminum factory in Hungary. Through a partnership with Rio Tinto Group, Alcoa has started producing aluminum using a carbon-free smelting process. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty News. Mining and metals companies that have established tough carbon reduction...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Beginning in 2023, New York City bans gas in new buildings

Following smaller U.S. cities that are transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy, the New York City Council voted to ban the use of natural gas in new buildings. According to the vote streamed on the council's website, new buildings in America's largest city, with a population of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flight Global.com

How FlyZero concepts can speed switch to emission-free travel

FlyZero’s mid-size concept has done more than capture public imagination – it offers a true glimpse of what is to come, says project director Chris Gear. FlyZero recently shared details of its liquid hydrogen-powered mid-size concept aircraft capable of carrying 279 passengers non-stop from London to San Francisco, or to Auckland with a single stop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy