The latest openings and closings in Midpeninsula dining. While 2021 is winding down, the local restaurant scene continues to see change as eateries open and close. In Palo Alto's California Avenue neighborhood, Anatolian Kitchen has closed, to be replaced by a cozy Austrian-themed restaurant slated to open by February. And around the corner, Local Kitchens has opened up shop, offering food from several different restaurants and cuisines. Another outpost is set to open in Mountain View this month.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO