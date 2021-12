The Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) honored officials and agriculture leaders during its annual meeting this month, including Gov. Mike Parson. Parson received the Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award presented to Missourians who have “demonstrated their desire to work closely with Farm Bureau and have supported agriculture throughout their careers.” Parson has supported the industry throughout his career, sponsoring several pieces of legislation to bolster the agriculture industry during his tenure in the Senate including farming rights legislation and the extension of several ag producer tax credits.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO