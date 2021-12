Elizabeth Holmes ended her last day on the witness stand by talking about her vision for Theranos and rejecting claims that she misled anyone. Holmes, founder and CEO of the former Palo Alto company, is charged with defrauding investors, doctors and patients about the company's blood-testing technology. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and $2.75 million in fines.

STANFORD, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO