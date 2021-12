Two of the biggest players in digital media are merging. Vox Media — which owns New York magazine, Vox.com, Eater, The Verge and SB Nation — and Group Nine Media — which counts Thrillist, The Dodo, NowThis and PopSugar among its properties — have signed a deal to join forces, the companies said on Monday. Financial details weren’t disclosed, the deal is expected to close in early 2022. The deal would see Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff run the combined company, with Vox shareholders owning about 75 percent of the firm. Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer would join the combined company’s board...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO