With the year coming to a wrap, it may feel like you are swimming in deadlines. Fortunately, you still have some time to contribute to your Roth IRA. “You have all the way up until the tax deadline,” said certified financial planner Laurie Allen to CNBC. “And if it doesn’t get delayed like it has been in previous years, that’s going to be April 15.” Of course, the extra few months doesn’t mean that you should slack. There are advantages to getting your contributions in earlier, especially given the amount of expenses that tend to pile up for the end of the year.

