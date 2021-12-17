1970 Chevy Chevelle Is Ready To Be Driven

With a massive engine, ultra-rare color combo, and some awesome exterior/interior styling, this car is a very exciting blast from the past!

The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle was a legend both in its own time and ours because of the classic A-body styling and massive power options for the era. Pretty much every American muscle car indeed came into its own around this year as the trends of the nation's interests continued to expand and crave for even more power and style. Under the hood, you could find engines as famous as the LS6 V8 engine, which had a maximum power output of around 450 horsepower in 1970. Of course, the Chevelle was a prevalent model for anyone looking for something more significant than the Camaro that was just as fast from the same GM design team.

This particular vehicle is the perfect example of the previously described Chevelle with a massive 454 ci LS6 V8 engine and 450 horsepower on its side. All of that power is transferred through a tastefully crafted four-speed manual transmission which is more than capable of giving you complete control over this insane vehicle. Tire burning and speedy quarter-mile times are extremely easy in the car. All 450 horsepower and 500 ft/lbs of torque are sent to a 12-bolt rear differential, which is a very sturdy piece of equipment for these incredible vehicles.

Coating the exterior of this beautiful car is an alluring deep metallic blue paint that shines through the monotony of the modern world with a touch of vintage style. This crazy color is contrasted by the white racing stripes that have become virtually synonymous with this generation of Chevelle. Feeding the massive engine and adding to the muscle car aesthetic of this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is a huge cowl induction hood that boasts a set of hood pins. These exterior features are perfectly contrasted by the white leather interior, which makes the inside of this car a stunning work of art from a time when the design was about more than just looking like everything else on the road.