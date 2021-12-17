ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Cowgirls fall to South East of Saline 45-32

By Brad Anderson Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 7 days ago
The Abilene Cowgirls hosted and fell to South East of Saline on Tuesday night. SES with a lot of experience, would return all five of their starters from a year ago,

The Cowgirls would end the first quarter tied at 7-7 thanks in part to a pair of three pointers from Senior Alice Bathurst.

It would be the in the second quarter that both teams would increase their scoring, leaving Abilene trailing by 6 at halftime. The Cowgirls would get individual scoring in the quarter from Claira Dannefer, Jenna Hayes, Grace Randles, and Bathurst.

In the the third quarter, SES would begin to pull away by converting on three 3 pointers and finish with an 11 point lead. The Cowgirls would be limited to just 8 points in the third quarter in which both Hayes, and Dannefer each had 4

The Cowgirls would then finish the fourth quarter, by being limited to jus a pair of 3 pointers in the fourth quarter by Lexi Barnes , and Sammy Stout for a final score of 45-32

Abilene having trouble handling pressure, would turn the ball over 22 times in the game . “They (SES) played hard and we’re scrappy. We just need to work on handling the ball and simulating that kind of speed and pressure in preparing for upcoming games. We learned a couple things tonight that hopefully we can get fixed” said head coach Mike Liby

The Cowgirls got a career high scoring night from Senior Alice Bathurst with 8 points.

Abilene now 1-3 travels to Concordia this Friday night for an NCKL match up.

Abilene Scoring: J. Hayes 6, G. Randles 2, S. Stout 3, C. Dannefer 7, A. Bathurst 8, L. Barnes 6

SES Scoring: Ptacek 5, Schlesener 15, Harris 2, Pearson 4, Goetz 2, Caselman 12, Gilpin 5

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
