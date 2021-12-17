Creighton Man Charged With Manslaughter Makes Initial Court Appearance

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was sentenced to prison for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her housemate will have one year less to wait for potential parole. District Judge Bruce Pickett reduced the fixed sentence of Sasha Martinez, 34, from five years in prison to four after she filed a rule 35 motion requesting that he reconsider her sentence. Pickett increased the indeterminate period of her sentence from 10 years to 11, so she could serve the same amount of time if she is not released on parole.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 27 DAYS AGO