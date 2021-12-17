ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Creighton Man Charged With Manslaughter Makes Initial Court Appearance

kynt1450.com
 7 days ago

A former Creighton man who is being charged with manslaughter made his initial court appearance Thursday. 29-year-old Edward Stephan Davis appeared in Knox County Court. He is facing one count...

www.kynt1450.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was sentenced to prison for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her housemate will have one year less to wait for potential parole. District Judge Bruce Pickett reduced the fixed sentence of Sasha Martinez, 34, from five years in prison to four after she filed a rule 35 motion requesting that he reconsider her sentence. Pickett increased the indeterminate period of her sentence from 10 years to 11, so she could serve the same amount of time if she is not released on parole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate death reported

TECUMSEH – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports the death of a 25-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Tuesday morning. A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the custody death of Michael Becker, who started his sentence in January of 2019. Becker was serving a...
TECUMSEH, NE
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Charged With Murder In Payne-Phalen Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month. Dontaye Thomas, Jai’Patric Timberlake and Deveon Kirk are each charged with second-degree murder, Ramsey County court documents show. From left to right: Dontaye Thomas, Deveon Kirk, Jai’Patric Timberlake(credit: Ramsey County) The charges stem from the Nov. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt on the 100 block of York Avenue. An autopsy showed he was shot nine times. The scene of the shooting. (credit: CBS) Police were called to the scene that night for a weapons complaint. Officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Knox County Court
KFYR-TV

Minot man charged with manslaughter for hunting accident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man has been charged with manslaughter after prosecutors say he shot another man in the head while hunting coyotes. Friday, 58-year-old Andrew Azure was issued a criminal summons for crimes stemming from January 2021 shooting death of Dale Merbach in McHenry County. Azure is...
MINOT, ND
kezi.com

Man faces manslaughter charges in triple fatal crash on Highway 58

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Months after a triple fatal crash on Highway 58 in May, a driver is facing several charges, including manslaughter and driving under the influence. Oregon State Police said James Cam Johnson IV, 31, of Oakridge was arrested on Friday and taken to the Lane County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Kidder Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Caldwell County

A Kidder man faces two felony charges in Caldwell County Court. Court documents say Cody L. Streu faces two felony charges of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Records list both charges from October 18, 2020. On Monday, the court issued a warrant for Streu. The court also denied Streu’s bond, citing him...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Wave 3

Louisville man accused of shooting, killing 3-year-old charged with manslaughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After allegedly shooting and killing a 3-year-old girl in southwest Louisville, a man is facing a federal manslaughter charge. Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020. According to the coroner who identified the child after her death, the shooting occurred on Lees Lane, but the 3-year-old lived in New Albany.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KRQE News 13

Women charged in 2019 death of Albuquerque boy appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque mother and her roommate charged with the death of her four-year-old son appeared in court on Monday. Charges were filed against Pamela Esparza and Krista Cruz last week in the death of James Dunklee Cruz. Related coverage Wrongful death lawsuit outlines horrific life events in James Dunklee case CYFD’s Broken […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Sentenced for Rape Conviction

An Auburn man will spend 15 years in state prison for raping a woman one year ago. 25-year old Brian Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday on the felony rape charge he found guilty of in October by a Cayuga County Court jury. On December 20th, 2020, police were called to Holley...
AUBURN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy