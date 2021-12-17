ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Omicron patients discharged from Delhi's LNJP hospital

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Five out of 10 patients infected with COVID-19 Omicron variant admitted at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital have been discharged after testing negative for the virus, said a hospital official. Speaking to ANI, Dr...

