ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lead pipes have contaminated water for decades. Biden's new plan will replace them

By Deepa Shivaram
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBcZ4_0dPcPmxE00
President Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party on Tuesday in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff listen. The Biden Administration announced its action plan this week to replace the country's lead pipes, which impacts up to 10 million households. Patrick Semansky/AP

It's been 35 years since Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act to prohibit the use of pipes that were not lead-free in the country's water systems. But for decades, lead pipes and lead paint have continued to impact millions of people in their homes, schools and daycare centers, contaminating drinking water and producing toxic chemicals in the air.

On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced its plan to remove lead pipes and lead paint within the next decade.

"There is no reason in the 21st century for why people are still exposed to this substance that was poisoning people back in the 18th century. There is no good reason," Vice President Harris said during a speech at the AFL-CIO in Washington.

The White House estimates that between six to 10 million households get their drinking water from lead pipes and 24 million homes across the country have lead paint.

The presence of lead in drinking water and in the air has an especially detrimental impact on children, who can experience developmental delays, damage to the brain and kidneys and other severe health consequences. And stunningly, half of all children under the age of six are exposed to lead in their home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oORKO_0dPcPmxE00
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at the AFL-CIO in Washington, D.C. on Thursday about the Biden Administration's plan to remove and replace lead pipes and paint, an effort funded in part by the bipartisan infrastructure plan Biden signed last month. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The exposure of lead also tends to disproportionately impact lower income communities and communities of color, making this an environmental justice issue, Harris said.

The White House's plans to tackle lead pipes and paint fall under the bipartisan infrastructure plan, which President Biden signed into law last month.

The administration says the action plan will span across several agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In addition to the physical removal of lead pipes and paint, the EPA will also better regulate the lead and copper testing requirements.

$15 billion has been set aside for the process, but is it enough?

Removing and replacing the country's lead pipes was a promise Biden made on the campaign trail in the primary. In his original infrastructure plan, though, the proposed funding for the project was $45 billion dollars. After months-long debates on Capitol Hill, the investment went down to $15 billion, which some say isn't enough of a financial commitment.

Michael Drysdale, an attorney who practices environmental law, points out that the process for removing lead pipes is a pricey effort.

"Pipe removal and replacement is very expensive, and the need is concentrated n poorer communities," he said in a statement. "Although the recently enacted infrastructure package provided $15 billion in funding for lead pipe removal, another approximately $30-45 billion is needed."

Some have estimated the price tag would exceed $60 billion.

But Ali Zaidi, Deputy White House National Climate Advisor, says the administration still sees the investment as a success.

"We're working really hard to make sure we're being inventive and creative in the way that we go after this challenge," Zaidi told reporters. "It means making sure we're standardizing contracting, we're using the best technology, we're using data tools to help bend the cost curve."

Zaidi noted that nearly $3 billion will go toward replacing lead pipes as early as next year, and the administration will also be tapping into funds from the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year to remove lead pipes.

"The funds from the American Rescue Plan already mobilized taking pipes out of the ground," he said. "These dollars will accelerate that effort."

In Flint, the process of replacing lead pipes is already underway

The city of Flint, Mich. has already started the task of replacing its lead pipes. It's been seven years since it was first revealed that Flint residents were consuming high levels of lead in their drinking water — but were being lied to by city officials.

Since 2016, the city has inspected thousands of lead and galvanized pipes — and the process has been extremely complicated.

Besides the physical aspect of digging through the ground between gas lines and tree roots, the data about which water lines are lead, copper, or mixed can be unclear.

"It's a major project," Harold Harrington, a plumber working to replace the pipes in Flint, told NPR in May, "and every one of them is different."

Comments / 9

America supporter
7d ago

This person has been in government for decades, what has he done about lead pipes in all those decades?

Reply(2)
7
Related
wateronline.com

Biden Administration Details Plans To Address Lead In Drinking Water

Responding to what might be the most high-profile drinking water contamination issue in the country, the Biden administration has detailed its plan to curb the presence of lead in consumer taps. “The Biden administration took steps … at reducing lead in drinking water, releasing $2.9B in infrastructure bill funds for...
POLITICS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Maloney Announces $428 Million Headed to New York to Strengthen Water Systems, Replace Lead Pipes and Service Lines

Today, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) announced that New York will soon receive $428,072,000 in federal funding to strengthen drinking and wastewater systems, including the replacement of dangerous lead service lines and pipes, from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding is the first round of a five-year investment authorized by this new law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
enr.com

EPA Outlines Plan to Speed Lead Pipe Removals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will issue guidance on how to comply with a Lead and Copper Rule finalized by the Trump administration in 2020. But it will also propose, in coming months, a new rule to speed up lead service line replacements, which critics contend take too long.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

EPA announces tighter lead water rules, as White House vows to replace pipes

The White House on Thursday announced it’s aiming to replace every lead pipe in the United States over the next decade, while the Environmental Protection Agency announced steps tightening rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement that the new...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Flint Water#Water Systems#Lead Pipe#The Biden Administration#The Afl Cio#The White House
wpr.org

Wisconsin communities receive funding from Biden administration's new focus on lead drinking water systems

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Wisconsin Thursday to tout new federal investments to help communities replace lead pipes in drinking water systems. Vilsack visited a water treatment plant in the City of Bloomer, which will receive $27.6 million in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Department of Rural Development.
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Biden 'Deeply Troubled' by Kellogg's Plan to Replace Striking Workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "deeply troubled" by Kellogg Co's plans to hire permanent replacements for striking unionized employees after they voted down a proposed contract this week. Biden, who has put unions at the center of his policymaking, said such actions undermine the critical role...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
EPA
KITV.com

Plan finalized for flushing of contaminated water from Navy's water system

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The finalized plan for the flushing of contaminated water from the Navy's water system was signed off on Friday, Dec. 17. The Hawai'i Department of Health, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency all approving the 'Drinking Water Sampling Plan.'. RELATED STORY: Residents affected by...
HONOLULU, HI
bloomberglaw.com

Lead Pipe Replacement Aims Hinge on Workforce, Training Capacity

Pipefitter unions say they can meet the demand for more workers. Contractors report high levels of difficulty finding employees. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan resulted in billions of dollars dedicated to removing lead from drinking water systems, demanding construction industries hit hard by the tight labor market step up to meet those promises amid doubts they can do so.
POLITICS
PIX11

Call for New York to get the lead out and map lead pipes

NEW YORK — There is a call for New York state to literally — and figuratively — get the lead out, and find and chart all the lead pipes are around the state. The call to produce the list comes as billions of dollars are about to be spent around the country to replaced dangerous […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn under fire after calling on fellow conservatives to drop out of college like him

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is taking flak for telling a crowd of fellow young conservatives to follow his example and abandon higher education.Speaking at the multi-day “Americafest” conference hosted by Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump far-right youth organising group, the first-term North Carolina representative mused to his audience that  “I think you should home school. I was homeschooled all the way through. I am proudly a college dropout.“If you are not becoming an engineer or a doctor or a lawyer, I highly encourage you to drop out. It’s a scam.”The reaction to Mr Cawthorn’s words was swift and caustic....
EDUCATION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy